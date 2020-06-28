While that tag hung over other players, such as Kobe Bryant, for their entire careers, Carter, who announced his retirement at age 43 on Thursday, settled into his own airspace. An eight-time all-star who averaged better than 20 points per game for a full decade, he never quite conquered the NBA. He spent his first six-plus seasons with the Toronto Raptors, then still a young expansion team, before forcing his way via trade to the New Jersey Nets in 2004.

Throughout his eight-team, 22-season NBA odyssey, Carter developed a knack for barely missing out on the fun. The Nets reached the Finals in 2002 and 2003 yet never advanced past the second round in five seasons with Carter. The Orlando Magic reached the 2009 Finals but fell in the 2010 Eastern Conference finals after Carter joined the team midseason. The Phoenix Suns topped out in the 2010 Western Conference finals before falling back into the 2011 lottery after adding Carter. He arrived in Dallas months after the Mavericks’ surprising 2011 title and couldn’t get past the first round for the next three years.

AD

AD

Carter’s last three stops — the Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks — carried him progressively further away from contention.

As with Tracy McGrady, his distant cousin, Carter saw his ascent blunted by his lack of a playoff breakthrough. Bryant, ­Allen Iverson, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and others ­muscled him off center stage and out of all-NBA consideration.

There were moments of sharp criticism, both warranted and unwarranted. Carter returned to Chapel Hill on the morning of Game 7 of the 2001 Eastern Conference semifinals to participate in graduation ceremonies. When he missed what would have been a series-winning buzzer-beater later that day, some observers used the morning detour to question his focus and commitment. By 2004, Carter’s patience with management and on-court intensity had waned, leading fans to accuse him of quitting on the Raptors to force a trade.

AD

AD

While Carter’s final season was brought to an abrupt conclusion by the novel coronavirus pandemic, he shouldn’t be allowed to leave the NBA quietly. He never won a ring, but he claimed plenty of hearts and minds.

Carter was put on Earth to leave the ground below: to leap, contort, double clutch, gaze down into the rim and punch his finishes. His performance at the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest is rightly regarded as perhaps the greatest in history. He swaggered around the court and made viewers rethink everything they thought they knew about the art of dunking. He did a windmill and a 360 simultaneously? He went through his legs on an alley-oop? He put his elbow inside the rim? He put his elbow inside the rim!

“Let’s see if the mascots left a trampoline out there,” TNT’s Kenny Smith exclaimed after the last one as Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas and Kevin Garnett tried to wrap their minds around what had just happened.

AD

AD

Of course, the elbow dunk wasn’t even Carter’s finest airborne work. At the 2000 Sydney Olympics, he stole the ball near the three-point line, took two dribbles and rose off two feet as France’s Frédéric Weis stepped in to take a charge. Rather than plowing over the 7-2 center, Carter hurdled him, splaying his legs like Jordan’s Jumpman logo and finishing a thunderous one-handed dunk after reaching full extension.

Upon descending to Earth, an elated Carter punched the air. Weis stared back toward the basket, attempting to comprehend his role in the “Dunk of Death” — the greatest slam in the sport’s history.

“I learned people can fly,” Weis told ESPN years later.

AD

But Carter will go down as much more than a dunker. Unlike many star wings, he successfully transitioned to life as something other than a first option. During his 30s and into his 40s, Carter evolved from a lead scorer to a complementary starter to a key reserve to a floor spacer to a trusted locker room presence.

AD

Along the way, old grievances about his inability to carry a championship contender gave way to an appreciation for his willingness to buy into a variety of roles. Talk of his allegedly selfish exit in Toronto was replaced by younger teammates praising his unselfish mentoring. Jordan and Bryant went out guns blazing; Carter crafted a much healthier sunset.

That staying power will come to define Carter, who seems destined for the Hall of Fame. His 22 seasons are an NBA record, and he even managed to outlast the angst in Canada. Before a 2014 game in Toronto, he was greeted with a video tribute and a standing ovation that brought tears to his eyes. Kyle Lowry, a key figure in the Raptors’ first title in 2019, correctly noted the importance of Carter’s role as the franchise’s foundational star.

AD

“You’ve been an inspiration to a generation,” Lowry wrote on Instagram. “You’ve meant soo much to the game of basketball not just in the cites you’ve played in but THE COUNTRY OF CANADA!!”

AD

It’s cruel that the longest career in NBA history was ended prematurely. At least Carter got a proper send-off. In the closing seconds of his final game, the Atlanta crowd chanted “We want Vince!” and Coach Lloyd Pierce obliged, subbing him in. The Hawks’ opponent, the New York Knicks, sensed the gravity of the moment and left him unattended out of respect. Carter lined up a three-pointer from the top of the arc, buried it and raised his hands together above his head in gratitude to the crowd and to the sport.

“Basketball’s been good to me,” he told reporters afterward. “If this is it, it’s all good. At least I made my last basket.”

AD

Read more on the NBA: