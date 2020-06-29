Social distancing and stay-at-home orders across the country limited has all team interactions to online video conferences, but the group found themselves together again at the Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Va., for the private ceremony. Each player was sitting at designated tables, distanced six feet apart, when a black polished box was placed in front of each of them. The room grew silent after owner Ted Leonsis gave the word to open the boxes.

“It was a really cool moment,” 2019 WNBA MVP Elena Della Donne said. “You’d think it would be loud, but we were all kind of quiet because we were all just taking in the moment and just studying the rings. … They’re absolutely beautiful.

“I couldn’t stop looking at it. Heavy. It’s everything you imagine when you think of winning a world championship.”

The jewelry inside the boxes included 120 diamonds, 35 rubies and 23 sapphires set in 10-karat white gold. The details include the Mystics DC logo, the championship trophy, the Washington Monument, Capitol Building and Lincoln Memorial. There are also references to the 26 regular season wins and Washington’s Ward 8, where the Entertainment and Sports Arena is located. One side reads, “RUN IT BACK” in a reference to the chase for a second-consecutive title.

Typically, ring ceremonies are held before a game in front of fans, but there is no normal in 2020. Leonsis and managing partner Sheila Johnson elected for an intimate affair at the resort where they could gather as a family. And that’s how Aerial Powers described it — a family affair.

“Finally seeing all the girls, it made me extremely happy,” Powers said. “The reason why we won the championship is because we all get along. We all like each other. We’re literally a family. Most teams try to say that and they lie. We really are.

“It was fun to joke around with the girls and try to take as many pictures as we could, still trying to social distance. It was cool, we missed each other. … It was definitely extremely special. It was very intimate. It was a small group of us, not too many outsiders. It was just something for us. So it made it lot more special. It was very heartwarming to do it in that type of setting.”

Leonsis, Johnson, Coach/GM Mike Thibault and Delle Donne all spoke to the group. Highlight videos played. The organization had a victory rally the day after winning the title before the players went their separate ways. Thibault talked about the journey from taking over the program in 2013 after the team had won 11 combined games the previous two seasons and how each individual arrived in the District.

The shortened 2020 season is on the horizon with an expected July 26 start and the team moving to Florida next week, but Sunday wasn’t about the future.

“It’s a different way of celebrating a championship, but it was still a special night,” Thibault said. “This makes it more real in a sense because without the normal season — not having a opening night with a banner going up and a normal celebration and a parade — this was special to our group to do it at least in a very nice setting and to see each other and celebrate this together.”

Everything officially changes next week, though. The roster will be drastically different with Kristi Toliver gone to Los Angeles and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough in Phoenix. Starters Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders have both elected to opt out of the season. Former MVP Tina Charles and veteran Essence Carson have been added, but there will be no home-court advantage or any fans from which to absorb energy. The season will be 22 games instead of 36 and it will all be played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

“It will be a very different environment” Thibault said. “The team that goes down there and can adapt and not get flustered by unusual circumstances or things that may pop up and just try to stay even-keeled — that’s a big thing we’ll talk about. It’s different. There’s no pressure on us. Normally as a defending champion you’d have a different kind of pressure, but we’re going to a different place. It’s a different time.

“We’re getting paid to play a kid’s game and entertain in a tough time in our world all the way around. So embrace that, be upbeat and do what you can.”

