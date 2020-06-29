The tournament, one of golf’s four majors, had been scheduled for last week at Winged Foot in New York’s Westchester County, an early hot spot for a novel coronavirus outbreak. It will be played at the club Sept. 17-20, which means that the final Sunday of the tournament will be up against Fox Sports’ moneymaker: NFL games. NBC has no daytime NFL games and the final of the U.S. Open will segue into the network’s “Sunday Night Football” game between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. According to the AP, Fox considered moving this year’s U.S. Open telecast to FS1, but USGA CEO Mike Davis was not open to the idea.

AD

AD

Golf is a better fit overall for NBC, which televised the Open from 1995 until the USGA and Fox agreed to a $1.2 billion, 12-year deal that began in 2015. Fox got off to a rough start with the tournament at Chambers Bay that year, struggling with graphics and camerawork as Joe Buck and Curt Menefee were slammed for their commentary.

Now, NBC reportedly paying just under half of the rights fee for the last seven years of the contract. It is not clear what network will televise the early rounds of the Open, however. In its earlier contract with NBC, ESPN carried the Thursday and Friday rounds.

Comcast, NBC’s parent company, also owns the Golf Channel.

AD

The Open will be the second of the majors this year. The PGA Championship will take place Aug. 6-9, followed by the Open and the Masters on Nov. 12-15. The British Open was canceled because of the coronavirus.

AD