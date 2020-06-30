He turned in his resignation Saturday afternoon and an emergency city council meeting in Carbon Hill, a town of about 2,000 people outside Birmingham, will consider it Wednesday. Chambers had no comment Saturday, telling the Daily Mountain Eagle reporter in a text Saturday, “Make it up as you go Ed you have done a good job of that so far.”

In the Crimson Tide video, several players and Saban repeated the words “Black Lives Matter” and ended with the message “All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.” The message they delivered was written by Alex Leatherwood, a senior offensive tackle from Pensacola, Fla.

“In this moment in history, we can’t be silent,” Saban says. “We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters.” The players deliver a message of team unity, “one heartbeat, one mission and yet we are diverse” and Saban reads the part that says, “Until I listen with an open heart and mind, I can’t understand his experience and his pain.”

The video was released Thursday, another example of the leadership role football teams across the football-centric South have taken in the days since the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others. More than 40 coaches and administrators from Mississippi universities successfully lobbied the state legislature last week to remove the Confederate battle flag, a symbol on that state’s flag. On Sunday, lawmakers passed a resolution that Gov. Tate Reeves (R) indicated he will sign and a commission will design a new flag that cannot have the symbol and must include the words “In God We Trust.”

“We removed the flag from our campus five years ago, so we’ve made it clear that it doesn’t represent who we are at Ole Miss,” football Coach Lane Kiffin told ESPN last week, adding that the coaches’ appearance was “another big step in doing our part to move the state forward and ensure a more welcoming environment for everyone. This is extremely important to me and to our players. Time to change!” He and football players also called for the removal of a statue of a Confederate soldier from campus.

Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach also was among the those appeared before the legislature. Kylin Hill, his star running back, had said he would not play for Mississippi State this year if the flag were not changed.

“The purpose of a state flag is to create pride and enthusiasm amongst the citizens,” Leach said last week. “It should also create great energy to elevate the economy, education and athletics. The current flag doesn’t do that. We need a state flag that everyone is proud of.”

A year ago, Chambers apologized for online comments about “killing out” gay and transgender people, socialists and “baby killers.”