“I think that we will be approving their waiver today,” District Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Tuesday afternoon during her weekly news conference updating the city’s plans amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. “We will waive them for training and games, no spectators.”

AD

The franchise is required to apply for a waiver based on Bowser’s order that temporarily shuttered on-site operation of nonessential businesses in the nation’s capital to stem the spread of the outbreak that put sports around the country on hold.

AD

The Nationals, according to Christopher Rodriguez, the head of the District’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, initially had applied for a waiver for training only, then submitted a plan to seek approval for games, which are slated to begin July 23 or 24.

The 2020 regular season is scheduled for 60 games over 66 days, with the Nationals reportedly hosting the New York Yankees on Opening Day.

AD

Approval for resumption of operations at Nationals Park likely would mandate compliance to guidelines similar to those outlined for Monumental Sports and Entertainment as well as D.C. United, both of which received the green light to resume operations from D.C. HSEMA.

Letters of approval sent to Monumental and D.C. United requested contact information for each organization’s medical staff and that any laboratory-confirmed positive tests for covid-19, the disease resulting from contracting the coronavirus, be reported immediately to D.C.’s department of health.

AD

Monumental Sports and D.C. United were approved for waivers to operate as the District entered Phase Two of reopening June 22, allowing for, among other facilities, gyms and public pools to operate at limited capacity and with certain restrictions.

AD

The NBA’s Washington Wizards and WNBA’s Washington Mystics operate under the umbrella of Monumental Sports and practice at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights. Both teams are scheduled to resume their seasons in July in separate “bubble” settings in Florida.

MLS’s D.C. United, which resumed regular training June 15, plays at Audi Field, located a half-mile from Nationals Park, where, according to John Falcicchio, who serves at chief of staff to Mayor Bowser, there will be approximately 250 to 300 people on game days.

Initially that figure is to include 30-man rosters for the Nationals and their opponent. Under terms of the agreement struck between MLB and the players’ union, rosters are to be reduced to 28 two weeks after Opening Day and down to 26 for the remainder of the season, with no September call-ups. Each team will have a pool of up to 60 players to form their rosters.

AD

AD

Health concerns surrounding the pandemic have compelled Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, the longest tenured player on the roster, and pitcher Joe Ross to opt out of playing this season.

This season also will be played without fans at all stadiums out of an abundance of caution, particularly with reported infections surging across the country since Memorial Day.

Nearly 2.6 million cases have been reported in the United States, and at least 124,000 have died of covid-19, with hospitalizations spiking in seven states, based on data tracked by The Washington Post.