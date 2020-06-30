

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 22: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder talks with running back Adrian Peterson. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The NFL’s relationship with running backs took a negative turn this weekend when Adrian Peterson, a 13-year veteran and former most valuable player, told reporters he felt it was “disrespectful” the way owners and general managers value the position. It’s understandable why he’d feel that way. Broken down by position, in 2020 the average salary for a running back ($1.59 million) will be higher than just the average punter ($1.51 million), fullback (1.19 million) and long snapper ($882,000). Quarterbacks, by comparison, average $4.87 million in salary this season.

However, Peterson shouldn’t blame the NFL owners and general managers for the current situation. He should blame the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

Position Average salary in 2020 Quarterback $4.87 million Offensive lineman $2.51 million Wide receiver $2.01 million Tight end $1.73 million Running back $1.59 million Fullback $1.20 million

The NFL CBA features a rookie pay scale for players selected in the NFL draft, which averaged a total of $17.96 million for first-round picks in 2020 and $3.38 million for those selected in the seventh round in 2019. These players were able to sign a deal no longer than four years in length, although contracts for first-round picks include a team option for a fifth year. Undrafted free agents were able to sign contracts no longer than three years in length. Players with three accrued seasons who have received a qualifying offer become restricted free agents and those completing four or more accrued seasons he was eligible to be an unrestricted free agent. For a running back drafted or initially signed around 23 years old, the average age for the position in Year 1 of their pro careers, that’s terrible news.

Since 2002, running backs have peaked between the ages of 23 and 26. This is true whether we look at rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, yards from scrimmage or total touchdowns. Three-fourths of running backs will peak sometime within that window and nearly half will do it at either 23 or 24 years of age. In other words, a running back selected in the draft will most likely peak while under the initial four or five-year contract, leaving little incentive for an owner or general manager to commit premium cap space to a declining player.

Durability and workload is another concern. Once a running back exits his prime at around 26 years old the number of games he plays the following year starts to decline. For example, 26-year-olds play roughly the same number of games at 27 but five percent fewer from 27 to 28, 10 percent fewer from 28 to 29, 10 percent fewer from 29 to 30 and 20 percent fewer from 30 to 31. And these only count the running backs still in the league. If we adjust for those that are already out of the NFL, the average number of real games played by a running back at age 26 compared to age 30 is 10 to three.

“I think the change is going to come,” Peterson told TMZ. “Me and Frank Gore continue to show guys, ‘Hey, we are valuable. We can have 10, 14-year careers as well, so value us as well like you would value a quarterback, you know?’”

Not likely. If anything, those two are the exception to the rule at a position that absorbs a lot of contact over the course of a season. Not only that, but the running back’s financial position will continue to lag behind the rest of the offense because teams do not place a premium on running backs as the league continues to embrace the passing game with increased efficiency. For example, when outside the red zone with the score within a touchdown on first and second downs in 2019, teams averaged seven yards per play passing and less than five yards per play rushing. Teams also moved the chains more often with the pass and scored 1.7 and 0.5 points per game, respectively, in those situations. While it doesn’t make running backs irrelevant by any means, it does make sense that teams would invest their money in passing game players, given that disparity in efficiency.

2019 Yards per play First down rate Points per game Pass 7.0 33 percent 1.7 Rush 4.6 19 percent 0.5

We’ve already seen a massive adjustment in how running back contracts are doled out. In 2019, the average contract extended to a running back past his prime (27 years old or older) was for 1.5 years and paid an average of $2.17 million per year. Five years ago those averages were 2.2 years and $4.43 million per year after adjusting for salary cap inflation.

Contract year Average length Average annual dollars (adjusted for salary cap inflation) 2015 2.2 years $4.43 million 2016 1.6 years $2.42 million 2017 1.3 years $2.00 million 2018 1.4 years $2.33 million 2019 1.5 years $2.17 million

These are, of course, valuing the position as a whole and not individual players, which can and do still sign massive contracts, especially those that have become a fixture in the passing game. Christian McCaffrey and the Carolina Panthers agreed to a four-year contract extension in April, averaging $16 million per year, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Ezekiel Elliott agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys last September. Yet it is still possible these two don’t stay with their respective clubs by the time the deals expire.

In July 2018, Los Angeles signed Todd Gurley to a four-year, $60 million contract extension that included $45 million in guarantees, making him the highest-paid running back in NFL at the time. The 25-year-old was released eight months later. The Atlanta Falcons released 27-year-old running back Devonta Freeman with three years and $21 million remaining on his contract last March. The Tennessee Titans released 29-year-old running back Dion Lewis just two years into a four-year, $19.8 million contract he signed in 2018. Jerick McKinnon saw his base salary lowered from $6.5 million to $910,000 by the San Fransisco 49ers after he turned 28 years old. And Lamar Miller, who turned 29 in April, was not resigned by the Miami Dolphins at the conclusion of his four-year, $14 million guaranteed deal from 2016. He missed the entire 2019 season due to a torn ACL and remains a free agent as of June 29.

There is virtually no case that makes sense for giving older running backs more money. It makes far more sense to invest in more efficient passing-game players, who also carry less risk in the health and availability department. Teams aren’t going to change their spending habits without a reason. And that reason will likely require a change to the CBA.

The NFL has made it virtually impossible for running backs to make financial gains under the current CBA. Instead, the best they can hope for is to outperform expectations on their entry-level contract and hope a team goes against conventional wisdom and offers a lucrative multi-year contract, which history has shown will likely lead to their release before it expires. If running backs want more respect in the pay department, they’ll need to change the CBA.

