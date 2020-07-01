Bradley Beal has not yet made a decision about joining the Washington Wizards when the NBA season resumes near Orlando at the end of the month.

Washington’s all-star guard cited concerns over potential injuries as the primary reason for his hesitation.

“I’m still working my tail off every single day as if I am playing. Definitely, it’s more or less going to be a decision that comes down to the medical staff and I, just because of our precautions and coming back from being 0 to 100, then I have some nagging stuff at the end of the year we’re trying to clean up,” Beal said in a virtual news conference Wednesday. “We’re looking at it from all angles, but I’m definitely working out every single day here, and it’s good to be back in our facility. But I’m not swayed one way or another.”

Not having Beal in Florida would make an already tough road to the playoffs near impossible for the Wizards (24-40) during the eight-game regular season that begins July 30. Washington will already be without forward Davis Bertans, the team’s best three-point shooter, who is opting to sit out. Beal’s absence would have an even bigger impact — the guard led the team with 30.5 points per game this year and became just the sixth player in NBA history to compile 50 or more points on consecutive nights.

Beal said he spoke with Bertans before the sharpshooter made his decision to sit out the season public.

“I didn’t feel any type of way about Bertans’ decision,” Beal said. “He actually contacted me before he officially announced it and I actually kind of — I don’t want to say forced him to not play — but I supported him in every way, he explained it and just seeing where he comes from, seeing his situation and understanding what’s at stake for him in his future, 100 percent I understand it. On top of that, he has a family, he has a wife and a daughter he has to look after, and they’re back home in Latvia … I have nothing but respect for his decision.”

