Not having Beal in Florida would make an already tough road to the playoffs near impossible for the Wizards (24-40) during the eight-game regular season that begins July 30. Washington will already be without forward Davis Bertans, the team’s best three-point shooter, who is opting to sit out. Beal’s absence would have an even bigger impact — the guard led the team with 30.5 points per game this year and became just the sixth player in NBA history to compile 50 or more points on consecutive nights.
Beal said he spoke with Bertans before the sharpshooter made his decision to sit out the season public.
“I didn’t feel any type of way about Bertans’ decision,” Beal said. “He actually contacted me before he officially announced it and I actually kind of — I don’t want to say forced him to not play — but I supported him in every way, he explained it and just seeing where he comes from, seeing his situation and understanding what’s at stake for him in his future, 100 percent I understand it. On top of that, he has a family, he has a wife and a daughter he has to look after, and they’re back home in Latvia … I have nothing but respect for his decision.”
Read more on the NBA: