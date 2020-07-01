“It is important to understand that, guys, I’m 38 years old,” Hottovy told the Mully & Haugh Show on Chicago’s 670 The Score. “I’ve been poked, prodded, tested for the last 16 years in Major League Baseball. I’ve had no underlying issues, nothing that would red flag me as somebody that would get hit pretty hard with this virus. But I did. My journey through this virus was not like ones you hear of younger people who are asymptomatic or only have it for a few days. I got crushed.”

Hottovy’s symptoms were mild at first, but in the start of the second week he developed “COVID pneumonia.” He had trouble breathing and ran a near-constant fever. On day 12, it got bad enough that he drove to the hospital.

“I was able to be released later in the day and a lot of that was because they needed the room for people that were worse than I was,” he said. “And actually going to the hospital and seeing what the front line workers and the hospitals were dealing with, honestly it’s eye-opening.”

Hottovy said that even today, more than six weeks after the onset of his symptoms, he experiences shortness of breath and his cardiovascular health is “nowhere near” where it was before he got sick.

In a Zoom conference call with reporters later on Wednesday, Hottovy elaborated on the mental and physical grind of his experience.

“I went through some really weird stages throughout the whole process,” an emotional Hottovy said on the call. “Depression. Thinking that I did do something wrong. How could I put my family in that situation?”

He is not sure how or when he got the virus, saying that he had been taking precautions and only leaving the house whenever necessary. Hottovy quarantined in his family’s guest room, and his wife and children never got sick. He kept the team’s pitching staff updated on his progress, trying to keep the group’s weekly Zoom meetings going.

“It was good to be an example,” he said to 670 The Score. “I didn’t want to be an example, but it was good to be an example for our guys because they were following with me. … They saw the progression of it.”

Cubs players reported to Wrigley Field for summer training camp on Wednesday. None of Chicago’s players have opted-out of this year’s 60-game season, but Hottovy said he considered that option. He chose to participate, though, in the hopes that his experiences — physical and mental — will help the team if someone else gets sick.

“There is going to be positive tests,” he said. “Guys are going to test positive. There’s really very little way to avoid it. We’re going to do everything in our power as an organization to make sure we have protocols to protect ourselves but I need to be there for them.”

Hottovy acknowledged his severe case was unusual but also emphasized that “it’s not out of the realm for people in my age group to have symptoms like that.”

“I just want people to understand that you can do everything you can and be real cautious and still get it,” he said. “It just happens.”

