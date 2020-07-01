“That decision will be communicated first to Ivy League directors of athletics, coaches and student-athletes, followed by the wider Ivy League campus community, media, alumni and the public.”

Last week, TMG Sports reported that the league was considering two possibilities for the football season, including skipping fall competition in favor of a seven-game, conference-only spring season from April to mid-May. Another option under consideration was pushing the 2020 season to a late-September start with a seven-game against only conference opponents. The Ivy League normally plays a 10-game schedule set to begin Sept. 19.

A league source told Forbes that the spring option seemed likely. “If I was placing a bet, I think it’s 98 percent, 99 percent likely that this thing is moving to the spring for the fall sports based on everything I’ve heard,” a source said. “The financial ramifications of whatever decision they’ve made, you need to have plenty of time to start working on those things. It’s not like they’re going to wake up the morning of the 8th and go with something. The decision’s been made.”

Ivy League schools don’t compete in the Football Bowl Subdivision and some of the FBS schools have brought athletes back to campus for workouts, but it is influential, just as it was in the spring when March Madness was canceled.

On March 10, it was the first college sports body to cancel its basketball conference tournament as the pandemic was spreading, making a decision that was initially seen as an overreaction. Four weeks before the NCAA men’s national championship basketball game was scheduled to take place, Robin Harris, the executive director of the league, held conference calls with league presidents, who were listening to their schools’ medical experts, and other sports quickly followed suit.

“As the situation changed daily, if not more often than daily, and as the situation became worse very much consistent with what all these medical experts were predicting and as our schools were implementing their own policies for campuses, that’s what influenced our decision about athletics,” Harris told The Post’s Adam Kilgore in April. “We went from, in the span of a few days, the presidents trying to come up with a policy for limited attendance so we could still have the basketball tournaments. That was seriously considered on Monday morning, March 9. By Tuesday, we had canceled the tournaments. We had limited attendance for spring sports. And then Wednesday canceled everything. That’s how quickly things were changing.”

Harris said she realized the virus was going to affect the fall sports calendar, too.

“If we don’t have students in dorms, if we don’t have students on campus, I don’t see how we would ever have athletics competition,” Harris said then. “That, to me, seems the threshold: When do students come back?

