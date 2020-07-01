MLB’s operations manual calls it Spring Training, inviting an easy counterpoint. On Monday, in a panned news release, it went with “Summer Camp presented by Camping World.” But regardless of its name — spring training, summer camp, just plain baseball — here is how it is expected to look, based on MLB’s health and safety protocols and conversations with those involved.

When does training start?

The Nationals expect to begin small-group workouts Friday, but they are unsure who will participate. That depends on two critical processes — pre-screening and intake screening — unfolding across the sport this week.

What is pre-screening and intake screening?

It makes the most sense to explain these two steps in reverse order, because it all works backward from when training is supposed to start.

Forty-eight to 72 hours before reporting, intake screening for players, coaches and other team staffers includes a temperature check with a noncontact thermometer, a coronavirus test (saliva or oral/nasal swab) and the collection of a blood sample for antibody testing. Following the test, each individual will self-quarantine until the results are in. For the initial screening, this is expected to take between 24 and 48 hours. Once the mandated every-other-day testing picks up, MLB hopes to get results in approximately 24 hours from a lab in suburban Salt Lake City. Players and other staffers won’t be able to report for training until they receive a negative test result.

One to two days before intake screening, players, coaches and team staffers will complete a symptom and exposure questionnaire administered by the club’s medical staff. The club is then permitted to ask additional questions to assess whether someone is experiencing coronavirus symptoms or was recently exposed. If that is determined, the team can expedite the intake screening.

During pre-screening, players, coaches and staff will complete a “COVID-19 educational course,” as described in MLB’s operations manual.

Is this the only testing before training begins?

When possible, the Nationals asked players to get tested before beginning their treks to Washington. This was fairly easy for those who remained near the club’s spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., which has served as a public testing site since late March. It was more complicated for those traveling from other areas, and, in a handful of cases, the pre-screening test would have to do.

How long is training?

The regular season is tentatively set to start July 23 or 24. There have been rumblings of a Nationals-New York Yankees matchup at Nationals Park to kick it off. That is part of a working plan, according to people with knowledge of the situation, though an official schedule has yet to be released.

How will training work?

MLB is asking clubs to split training into three phases:

Phase 1: Individual and small-group workouts

Phase 2: Larger-group workouts/intrasquad game

Phase 3: Spring training games

These are suggestions, based on language in the operations manual. One line states that “Clubs are encouraged to begin Spring Training with individual and small-group workouts consisting exclusively of pitchers and catchers.” Another line states that, during the second phase, “team workouts should still be broken down into smaller groups whenever possible.”

Another key component is staggering workout times throughout the day, to lower numbers and avoid large groups. In Phase 1, it is suggested that groups stay at five players or fewer. In Phase 2, though those same suggestions apply, large group workouts and intrasquad games are allowed.

Finally, as the regular season nears, clubs can schedule up to three exhibitions with regional opponents. Since exhibitions will be limited, MLB wants teams to accommodate requests by umpires to attend training and track live pitches and bullpen sessions.

Who is expected to participate?

Teams can have up to 60 players in training. That’s the same limit on each club’s player pool, which is an evolving list of eligible participants for the 60-game season. The Nationals’ initial list of 60, released Sunday, quickly changed once Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross opted out of playing this season.

Now Washington has two open spots in its pool. But even before those are filled, the Nationals could, in theory, have all 58 players in training by the end of this week. That’s not expected to be the case. They can keep players at an alternative training site, which the Nationals are setting up in Fredericksburg, Va. That’s where a handful of prospects and emergency fill-ins are likely to be in July and for the season beyond.

Along with players, a large group of coaches and staff will be present during training. The operations manual is filled with ways to safely socially distance in team facilities. For “spring training” specifically, it emphasizes using all available space, including extra fields or locker rooms. At Nationals Park, that could mean utilizing changing areas typically used by the opposing team and umpires, among other spaces. The overarching theme of the 101-page manual, from start to finish, is to keep a safe distance from others whenever possible.

