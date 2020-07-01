“If No. 2 overall pick Chase Young is as good as advertised, the Washington Redskins are on their way toward becoming a Super Bowl contender,” former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks wrote Friday in his Scout’s Notebook column on NFL.com. “Before you belly laugh at the thought of the 'Skins, who haven’t won a playoff game in 14 seasons, being in the title race in the next few years, you should understand the impact of the players Young is being compared to as a pass rusher — and the source of the comparisons. The 6-foot-5, 264-pound rookie is being compared to Julius Peppers and Von Miller as a playmaker, and the hype is coming directly from his head coach!"

NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano stifled a belly laugh and asked Brooks to elaborate on his high hopes for Washington during a TV appearance Monday. Brooks pointed to Young’s potential and the coaching influence of Rivera and new defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

“When I was with the Carolina Panthers, we had Julius Peppers,” Brooks said of the dominant defensive end, who was the No. 2 pick of the 2002 draft. “Julius Peppers anchored a defensive line that led us to the Super Bowl [in 2003]. Then, when you think about Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio getting together, Jack Del Rio not only had Peppers during his first stint [as a defensive coordinator] at Carolina, but he also had Von Miller in Denver. Both of those teams eventually went to the Super Bowl, so a dominant pass rusher can make a difference.”

Indeed, the Panthers improved from 1-15 before Peppers arrived to 7-9 in his rookie season. Carolina went 11-5 and made its first Super Bowl appearance the following year under Coach John Fox. The Broncos improved from 4-12 in 2010 to 8-8 and a playoff berth in 2011, the year they drafted Miller with the No. 2 pick. Denver went to the playoffs in each of the next four years and won the Super Bowl after the 2015 season. The Redskins’ greatest win improvement from one season to the next during the Snyder era is five, in 2012 and 2015.

Brooks provided an even more recent example to support the idea that Rivera can lead a quick turnaround in Washington, if Young lives up to the hype. The San Francisco 49ers went from 4-12 in 2018 to 13-3 and NFC champions in 2019 after selecting Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa with the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft. (Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missing all but three games in 2018 with a knee injury was a major factor in San Francisco’s struggles that season.)

“The Washington Redskins have five former first-round picks on that D-line rotation,” Brooks said, referring to Ryan Kerrigan, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and Young. “You know who else had that? The San Francisco 49ers. We saw them in the Super Bowl last year. I’m not saying this year, but in a couple of years we could see the Washington Redskins have a parade.”

The four first-round picks on Washington’s defensive line last year didn’t do much good for a unit that allowed opponents to convert a league-worst 49 percent of third down opportunities, but the team’s defensive leaders are optimistic that the additions of Rivera, Del Rio and Young, and the transition from a 3-4 base defense to a 4-3, will lead to better results in 2020.

If the annual NFL preview magazines hitting the shelves are any indication, most analysts expect Washington to finish in the NFC East basement again, despite Young being the favorite to win defensive rookie of the year honors. Brooks sees Young making a bigger impact, like three dominant pass rushers and fellow No. 2 picks who came before him.

