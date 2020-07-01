The change leaves each NFL team playing two dress-rehearsal games in late August in advance of a regular season scheduled to begin Sept. 10. Even with the recent uptrend in coronavirus cases in many states, league officials have remained committed to starting the regular season on time and have continued to express optimism that it can be played to its completion.

The shortening of the preseason enables the NFL to limit teams’ travel and perhaps reduce the risk of players, coaches and other personnel being exposed to the virus. It also gives players more time at the beginning of training camp to ease into full-speed on-field activities following an offseason in which there were no on-field practices. Teams’ offseason programs for players were conducted entirely remotely.

The decision was made in consultation with the league’s competition committee and the NFL Players Association.

The NFL previously canceled the preseason-opening Hall of Fame Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys that had been scheduled for Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio. It appears likely that the league will eliminate the first and last weeks of the original preseason, and tweak some of the matchups and scheduling details of what remains. That leaves each team playing one preseason game between Aug. 20-24 and another between Aug. 27-31. Each team would have one preseason game at home and one on the road.

The league and union were concerned about players, without the benefit of offseason practices, suffering injuries during training camps without a gradual ramping-up of football activities.

The NFL plans for teams to play games at their home stadiums during both the preseason and regular season. League officials have said the issue of whether fans will be in attendance during the regular season will be determined team by team and city by city, based on local health guidelines. That policy also is expected to be followed during the preseason, according to those familiar with the NFL’s planning.

