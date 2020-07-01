“His condition remains stable from the cardiorespiratory and metabolic point of view, grave from the neurological point of view,” the statement said (via the Associated Press). Roberto Gusinu, the hospital’s director, said that doctors knew all along that a second surgery would be likely.
Last week, Pope Francis sent Zanardi a handwritten letter of encouragement.
“Dearest Alessandro, your story is an example of how to start again after an unforeseen stop. Through sport, you have taught us to live life as a protagonist, teaching a lesson of humanity through disability. Thank you for having given strength to those who have lost it. In this painful moment, I am close to you and I pray for you and your family.”
Zanardi drove in F1 races from 1991-94 and again in 1999; from 1996-98, he drove in the U.S.-based CART circuit, winning titles in 1997 and 1998. He crashed during a race in Germany in 2001 and both legs had to be amputated. He resumed racing in 2005, winning four races for BMW in the World Touring Car Championship, and winning four races.
Besides winning two gold medals each in the 2012 London and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Zanardi has won 12 world championships and the New York City Marathon in 2011.
