The contrast in styles was stark, pitting Federer’s Swiss artistry against Roddick’s American grit.

The quality of play was outstanding and sustained over a match that lasted 4 hours 17 minutes and set a record for the number of games played in a Grand Slam final (77).

And the outcome turned, at least in part, on the twist of fate of who served first in the decisive fifth set after they had played to a 2-2 stalemate over nearly three hours.

In the end, the championship was decided when Federer broke Roddick’s vaunted serve for the first time all afternoon to claim a 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 16-14 victory.

There was no shame in defeat. It was Roddick’s finest moment. In trying a third time to wrest Wimbledon’s crown from Federer, he produced the best, most bold tennis of his career and stood strong mentally after squandering four chances at a two-sets-to-none lead.

But history belonged to Federer, who earned ovations from Sampras and fellow tennis legends Bjorn Borg and Rod Laver watching from the front row of the Royal Box. And his performance that day encapsulated all that has made the Swiss, who will turn 39 in August, nearly insurmountable on Wimbledon’s Centre Court. Theirs is a perfect marriage of athlete and arena.

Wimbledon — which would have been marching toward its women’s and men’s finals this week if its 134th edition hadn’t been canceled because of the novel coronavirus — exacts extraordinary demands on players because of its mercurial grass-court surface.

The temperament and responsiveness of the grass changes with every variation in temperature and humidity. And after two weeks of play, Centre Court is simply shot, patchy in spots and threadbare behind the baseline.

Rather than upset the finely calibrated Federer, these imperfections play to his strengths, further separating him from others on several levels. With a dancer’s agility, Federer can adjust his body positioning on a split-second’s notice to respond to a bad bounce. He is also a gifted improviser — not only creative with his tactics but also blessed with a wide array of shots. Federer can command the strings to meet the ball in so many ways — with a slice, the flick of a wrist, a deft half-volley, a kiss at the net, a mercilessly flat passing shot that’s but a blur.

Power is the least interesting facet of Federer’s game, including his serve. It gave up nearly 20 mph to Roddick’s blistering 140-mph heat that day but was effective through deception and placement rather than blitzkrieg blasts.

In Federer’s grass-court game, there is no extraneous motion. His competitive temperament is the same way, with no energy-sapping displays of emotion. It’s not simply that Federer doesn’t come unglued in moments of high stress; he actually excels, as champions do, achieving a calm that borders on serenity when everything is at stake.

And so much was at stake for both men that day at the All England Club.

Few gave Roddick a chance. Having lost the 2004 and 2005 Wimbledon finals to Federer, the 26-year-old entered the match with a 2-18 career record against the Swiss, who had supplanted him as world No. 1 in February 2004.

Though hailed as a phenom upon winning the 2003 U.S. Open at 21, Roddick had lost a bit of swagger by 2009. Opponents had figured out how to mitigate his big serve and exploit his two-fisted backhand, which was serviceable at best. Given his limited array of shots and palpable unease at the net, his tactics also had become predictable: boom, boom, boom from the baseline, albeit with admirable heart and conviction.

But Roddick had done a brave thing for his 2009 assault on Wimbledon, hiring a coach, Larry Stefanki, to add to his repertoire, improve his backhand and mix in a bit of serve-and-volley.

Federer, however, was riding high, having completed the rare career Grand Slam just weeks prior in winning his first (and thus far only) French Open. And he strode onto Centre Court a five-time Wimbledon champion to boot, clad in cream-colored trousers and matching jacket accented by gold piping and his stylized initials, “RF,” embroidered in gold, looking every bit the bon vivant.

Roddick followed in loosefitting shorts, shirt and baseball cap, looking every bit the neighborhood newspaper boy.

Roddick played the aggressor early, claiming the opening set and taking a 6-2 lead in the second-set tiebreaker.

Facing four set points, Federer fended off the first three with a blistering backhand cross, a big serve out wide to Roddick’s backhand and an ace. Roddick gave away his fourth set point by flubbing a high backhand volley, and Federer went on to level the match at one set each.

They were even again after four sets.

In theory, it shouldn’t matter who serves first in the fifth set. But in this case, with tiebreakers not then permitted in fifth sets at Wimbledon, the added burden that represented for Roddick became increasingly clear as the deciding set dragged on and on — 95 minutes in all — on the heels of the exhausting first four sets.

Assuming Federer held his serve, it was imperative that Roddick hold as well. That meant that each ball Roddick struck as the stalemate ground on was the “reply” to a conversation that Federer was dictating. In that sense, Federer, by serving first, had the liberty of playing offense, while Roddick was forced to play defense just to survive.

With Federer serving at 8-8, Roddick finally had an opening: two break points. He squandered both. And so on it went until Roddick, serving at 14-15, was broken for the first time in the match, handing the victory — and history — to Federer.

Federer was gracious in the trophy presentations that followed, lauding Roddick’s fight and telling him he was sure he would win Wimbledon one day. The BBC’s Sue Barker offered a measure of condolence, telling Roddick that tennis could be cruel at times.

Roddick, though clearly devastated, was all class.

“No,” he said with an exhausted half-smile. “I’m one of the lucky few who gets cheered for.”