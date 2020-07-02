On Thursday, Lillard’s thoughts were supplemented by San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan, who expressed some frustration with the 113 pages of health and safety protocols issued by the league.

“I got through 10 lines of the handbook and just put it down because it became so frustrating and overwhelming at times, because you just never thought you’d be in a situation of something like this,” DeRozan said, per ESPN. “So it’s hard to process at times.”

The comprehensive plan dives deep on what the players can and can’t do when they’re not on the basketball court. The requirements include wearing a mask when playing cards indoors, carrying their own clubs on the golf course and no spitting or licking hands during games. It also prohibits doubles ping pong, a ruling that DeRozan found absurd.

“The ping pong thing is ridiculous, to be honest,” DeRozan said. “Guys can’t do this, but we can do this and battle over each other? That part just don’t make no sense to me.”

The necessity of the protocols was supported by Thursday’s announcement that nine more players had tested positive for covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 25. More than 300 players have been tested ahead of the start of training camp on July 9.

Even though the NBA’s restart plan has received positive feedback from the likes of Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health experts, Commissioner Adam Silver knew that it would not be liked by all.

“[The campus] may not be for everyone,” Silver said last month. “It will entail enormous sacrifice on behalf of those players and for everyone involved — the coaches, the referees. Listen, it’s not an ideal situation.”

Some players are okay with the idea of the bubble, or at least trust that it’s what is necessary to allow them to play basketball again.

“I know the NBA and the NBPA worked together to make this place as safe as possible,” Milwaukee Bucks star and last season’s league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters Wednesday. “And I trust them. At the end of the day, we’ve gotta do our job; and I know the NBA’s gonna do their job, and the NBPA are gonna do their job too -- keep us as safe as possible to make this transition as easy as possible for us.”

While the bubble is unprecedented in many ways, the proposed set-up does remind Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis of playing in the 2016 Summer Olympics.

“In the Olympic location, it’s the same thing. They just call it the Olympic village,” Sabonis said. "Basically with every athlete, in that village, it kind of sucks. If you want, you can go out, but really it’s not recommended.”

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker said life in the bubble would not provide much of a change to his daily habits.

"I’m a single man with no kids, so I’ma be fine,” Walker said, according to The Athletic. “All I do is stay in the house anyways, so there’s nothing wrong with me staying in the room.”

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox echoed Walker’s sentiments.

“For me, I’m going to sit my a-- in my room,” Fox said. “If we were at home I’d be doing the same thing.”

