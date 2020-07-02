World Athletes will temporarily shutter its Russian Taskforce and Doping Review Board, the departments that allow for the program that permits Russian athletes to compete under a neutral flag while Russia remains suspended for widespread doping offenses. World Athletics said it will revisit the matter at its next council meeting, which takes place July 29-30.
Russian athletic officials had indicated they would be unable to make fine payments to World Athletics. Russia owed World Athletics a $5 million fine and $1.31 million in fees, including legal costs and money spent on investigating high jumper Danil Lysenko, whom Russian track officials protected from doping tests using forged documents, the Athletics Integrity Unit found. World Athletics announced the fines in early March, shortly before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were rescheduled for 2021.
The Russian Athletic Federation asked World Athletics in writing for more time to pay Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told state news agencies Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Matysin also asked that any punishment not include sidelining independent athletes from Russia.
“The money, unfortunately, has not been found,” Russian track federation president Yevgeny Yurchenko told the Tass state news agency on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Yurchenko also told Tass that Russia should receive leniency from World Athletics because of the economic problems produced by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We recognize these are difficult times, but we are very disappointed by the lack of progress made by RusAF in terms of the requirements set in March,” World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said in a statement. “The serious allegations of breaching the anti-doping rules resulted in a new RusAF administration and we had assurances and hoped that change was on its way. … RusAF is letting its athletes down badly.”