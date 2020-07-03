While Maker, who at 19 is eligible to go directly to the NBA, declared for the draft in April, it had been rumored that he would remove his name from consideration and attend college should he receive anything less than a first-round grade from scouts.

With the 6-11 playmaker ranked No. 75 among draft-eligible players by ESPN, it’s no surprise that Maker is putting his hopes of joining cousin and Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker in the NBA on hold while he attempts to improve his standing by playing in college ranks.

Despite a disappointing first season that included a home loss to NAIA program Washington Adventist, second-year head coach Blakeney appears to have the Bison headed in the right direction. In addition to signing Maker, Howard is set to host Power Five program Notre Dame on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Blakeney recently spoke to The Washington Post about what makes Howard, which hasn’t participated in the NCAA tournament in almost 30 years, an attractive destination for elite prospects.

“There’s only one Howard, and that brand means and resonates with so many people around the country,” Blakeney said. “As a top 100 school [academically] in the most powerful city in the world, Howard is a sleeping giant that top student-athletes will appreciate and want to attend.”

Though it remains to be seen whether Maker becoming the highest-ranked player in the modern era to commit to a historically black college is the start of a trend for elite prospects or a mere anomaly, the attention gained by Howard and HBCUs in general is undeniable.

Maker, who was born in Kenya and lived in Australia before moving to the United States, attended several high schools before Hillcrest Prep. According to ESPN, Maker averaged 14.7 points and 7.9 rebounds during the 2019 AAU season while playing for Adidas-sponsored Dream Vision.