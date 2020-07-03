After a 16-day review conducted by Holder and deputy athletic director Chad Weiberg that included interviews with more than 20 current and former Cowboys players, most of whom are African American, Holder determined that Gundy was “humble, remorseful and committed to change.”

The 2010 Big 12 coach of the year winner sparked controversy last month when a photo surfaced on social media showing him wearing a T-shirt bearing the logo of One America News Network, the far-right TV network that ardently supports President Trump, promotes conspiracy theories and has called the Black Lives Matter movement “a farce” and a “criminal front group.”

AD

AD

The photo of Gundy, 52, in the OAN shirt prompted star running back Chuba Hubbard to speak out and tweet that he would boycott university events until changes were made.

“I will not stand for this,” Hubbard tweeted. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

Later that night, Gundy appeared in a video with Hubbard in which the running back apologized for airing his grievances on social media. Gundy apologized the next day in another video and said he was disgusted in OAN’s views on the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Black lives matter to me. Our players matter to me,” Gundy said. “These meetings with our team have been eye-opening and will result in positive changes for Oklahoma State football. I sincerely hope the Oklahoma State family, near and far, will accept my humble apology as we move forward.”

AD

AD

Holder said Hubbard making his voice heard was a good thing.

“All the players should be commended for having the courage to speak up,” Holder said. “We need more of that in society, not less. That doesn’t mean the players are in control. There’s a reason that adults are in the leadership positions.”

Holder said he had never heard of OAN until Hubbard expressed his displeasure.

“It was probably sometime [June 16] when I realized that upset a lot of people,” Holder said. “Let’s find out why. The thing that was upsetting for me wasn’t the T-shirt. It was the reaction of our players and just the reaction in general. That set in motion our journey to seek the truth.”

AD

That week, former Colorado linebacker Alfred Williams accused Gundy of directing a racial slur at him twice in a 1989 game when Gundy was a quarterback for the Cowboys. Gundy denied the allegations at the time.

AD

Gundy also came under fire in April after encouraging a quick return to practice for his football players amid the novel coronavirus pandemic as a means to help Oklahoma’s economy. He later apologized for those comments as well.

Holder issued a statement Thursday, saying that “Coach Gundy needs to invest more time in building stronger relationships with his student-athletes. However, our review has uncovered no signs or indication of racism.”

AD

The recent investigation did, however, highlight a divide between Gundy and his players.

“The missing link has been a more personal relationship with their head coach,” Holder said Friday. “They respect him. He’s an excellent game-day coach. But they want more coaching on a personal level. This crosses all racial lines. To a man, our players want a better connection to Mike Gundy.”

AD