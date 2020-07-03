“You know where this leads," the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "They’re working on that process [of changing the name]. It will end with a new name. Dan has been listening to different people over the last number of weeks.”

In the Redskins’ statement, the team said the review “formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.” No timeline for the review or any changes has been announced.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Snyder said in the statement.

In a prepared statement, Goodell expressed the league’s support for the team’s review.

“In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step,” Goodell said in a written statement.

While the Redskins’ statement made no specific mention of a name change, the review could be seen as a first step toward a move the organization — and Snyder, specifically — has long resisted. There has been growing momentum for a change in weeks, and on Thursday FedEx, a longtime sponsor and naming-rights sponsor of the team’s home stadium, issued a one sentence statement calling for a change. Fred Smith, the FedEx chief executive, is a minority owner of the Redskins.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” the Memphis-based company said.

Investors and shareholders have been applying pressure on the team’s corporate sponsors, including Nike and PepsiCo.

“We have been in conversations with the NFL and Washington management for a few weeks about this issue,” a PepsiCo spokesperson said in a statement Friday. “We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced today, and we look forward to continued partnership.”

While Nike has yet to make a public statement, the company removed Redskins’ merchandise from its online store Thursday.

Snyder has long said the team name was a source of pride, honoring the heritage of Native Americans, and has vowed it would never be changed.

“We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind,” the team said in its statement Friday.

As social issues have moved to center stage in recent weeks, the name issue promised to hang over the 2020 season and already team officials have had to answer questions on the matter. Last week, Ron Rivera, the team’s new head coach, told a Chicago radio station, “I think that’s a discussion for another time. I feel a guy that’s my age, my era, you know, that was always part of football, the name of the Washington Redskins.”