“I will miss my teammates and will be cheering for them throughout the season and on to a World Series victory,” Price wrote. “I’m sorry I won’t be playing for you this year, but I look forward to representing you next year.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Price is the first Dodgers player to announce he won’t be participating when the season reconvenes later this month. He joined the Dodgers in the offseason in the blockbuster deal that sent Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox to Los Angeles.

Price, who is under contract through 2022, was set to bolster an already stout Dodgers pitching staff after the removal of a left wrist cyst that cost him the final three months of the 2019 season. Last season, his fourth with Boston, the left-hander finished 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 22 appearances.

Price, 34, joins the Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman, Joe Ross and Welington Castillo as well as the Colorado Rockies’ Ian Desmond and the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Mike Leake on the list of major leaguers who have decided to sit out this season. An agreement between the players’ union and MLB allows players who are deemed high risk the opportunity to opt out of the 60-game season while still receiving full pay and a year of service time.

Roughly 50 players have tested positive, but citing health privacy laws, MLB will not reveal the names of those who do. Still, multiple players have come forward following their diagnosis.

According to reports, the list of positive tests includes the Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman, the Minnesota Twins’ Miguel Sano, the Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez, Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola, Delino DeShields Jr. of the Cleveland Indians, the New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu and the San Diego Padres’ Tommy Pham. Sano was one of four Twins players to test positive, per ESPN. The Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals each had two players test positive, and Freeman was one of four positive tests on the Braves.

Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, posted a message to social media confirming his positive test, and thanking fans for “messages and prayers.”

MLB had announced Friday that 31 players and seven staff members had tested positive, a rate of 1.2 percent, but not all test results were included in that number.

