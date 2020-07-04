Following a 6-4, 7-6 victory Friday over fellow American Sam Querrey, the 22-year-old labored through his post-match interview. Tiafoe nearly retired mid-match because of dizziness and exhaustion.
According to event director Eddie Gonzalez, upon arrival the world’s No. 81 player passed his first test for the virus, as well as daily temperature checks. But after he showed symptoms that are common with covid-19 cases, Tiafoe was retested.
“[Following the positive retest] Tiafoe has left the event site and will not participate in the remainder of the event,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “We immediately began deep cleaning and sanitizing the event site, and enacted protocols in place for contact tracing and alerting individuals who may have been exposed.”
World No. 238 Christopher Eubanks took Tiafoe’s place in the exhibition tournament that featured the top eight American players in the ATP rankings.
Tiafoe, who joins Novak Djokovic and three other tennis players known to have tested positive, plans to get retested.
“I am scheduled to have a second test early next week,” he tweeted, “but have already begun the quarantine protocol as advised by the medical staff here in Atlanta.”
