“I feel really confident in my game right now,” Pulisic, 21, said, per the club’s website. “I’m happy I can be on the field helping my team. I’m just going to continue and keep my confidence high.”
When the league resumed last month, Pulisic came off the bench to score against Aston Villa. He has started every match since, scoring against Manchester City and drawing fouls that led to two goals at West Ham. He also started in an FA Cup victory at Leicester City, a result that set up a semifinal at Manchester United on July 19.
Pulisic’s resurgence came after not only the three-month interruption caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic but after 5½ dormant months overall; he was sidelined from January until the shutdown by an adductor injury.
Pulisic’s style and impact have begun drawing comparisons to former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, another left wing, who is now with Real Madrid.
“I don’t want to get involved in that one too much,” Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard said, smiling. “They can both go by players and are great to watch. ... What [Pulisic] is showing now is a real natural ability and a balance and a speed to dribble with the ball. The next step for him is more input — more goals, more assists. But in this small restart [to the season], he is already showing that, and he looks great. He is a good one. He is a really good one.”
With five league matches left, Chelsea is clinging to the fourth of four Champions League berths, two points ahead of Manchester United and one behind Leicester City. Liverpool has already clinched the title, and Manchester City is comfortably second.
Elsewhere ...
Forward Josh Sargent, 20, and Werder Bremen face a do-or-die situation Monday in the second leg of a promotion-relegation playoff at Heidenheim (2:30 p.m. Eastern time, Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes). The first leg finished scoreless. If Bremen prevails, its streak of consecutive years in the Bundesliga would reach 40. The hosts are seeking their first promotion to the top flight.
Midfielder Bryang Kayo, a U.S. youth international and former D.C. United academy member, will turn 18 in three weeks, clearing him to sign with Wolfsburg and presumably join the under-19 squad this summer. Kayo, who has trained with the U.S. senior national team, joined second-division Orange County SC late last season. United offered him a homegrown contract, so it will retain his MLS rights.
In Denmark, winger Emmanuel Sabbi, 22, scored a brilliant goal in the 29th minute — his seventh of the season — as Hobro lost at home to Randers, 3-2.
Here is the weekly roundup of about 175 Americans abroad:
(Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.)
ENGLAND
Premier League
Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: played 90 minutes in 3-0 victory over Watford
Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: in uniform, did not play in 2-2 draw with West Ham
Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): entered in 85th in 2-0 defeat at Liverpool
Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 19): U-23 season complete
Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23 season complete
Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23 season complete
Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18 season complete
Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 18): U-18 season complete
Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18 season complete
Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18 season complete
Championship
Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Birmingham City
Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: not in uniform
Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 5-0 defeat to Reading
Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: not in uniform (red card)
Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Brentford
Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 66 in 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest
Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough
Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: not in uniform for 4-2 defeat to West Brom (leaving the club)
Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23 season complete
Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 18): U-23 season complete
Reading forward Augustus McGiff (age 18): U-23 season complete
League One
Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: season complete (7th place; 30 matches, 28 starts, 10 goals)
Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: season complete (2nd place; 32 matches, 27 starts)
Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 19): season complete (22nd place; 18 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)
SCOTLAND
Premiership
Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: season complete (8th place; 28 matches, 27 starts)
Rangers defender Matt Polster: season complete (2nd place; 6 matches, 3 starts)
Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves season complete
Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18 season complete
Livingston goalkeeper Brian Schwake (age 18): signed in May
Women’s Premier League
Celtic forward Summer Green: season complete
Celtic midfielder Sarah Teegarden: season complete
Championship
Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: season complete (1st place; 26 matches, 20 starts, 2 goals)
Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: season complete (1st place; 8 matches, 8 starts)
Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: season complete (6th place; 17 matches, 10 starts)
GERMANY
Bundesliga
Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 20): at Heidenheim on Monday in second leg of promotion-relegation playoff (0-0 in first leg)
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): season complete (2nd place; 15 league matches, 2 starts; U-19s: 11 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)
RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 10 starts)
Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: season complete (7th place; 25 matches, 25 starts)
Wolfsburg forward Ulysses Llanez (age 19): season complete (7th place; no appearances; U19s: 16 matches, 15 starts, 11 goals)
Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: season complete (12th place; 28 matches, 24 starts, 3 goals)
Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: season complete (17th place; 27 matches, 18 starts, 1 goal)
Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: season complete (17th place; 17 matches, 17 starts)
Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: season complete (9th place; 22 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)
Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: season complete (leaving the club; 4th place, 6 matches, 3 starts)
Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II season complete
Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott: Köln II season complete
Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: Schalke II season complete
Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II season complete
Wolfsburg midfielder Bryang Kayo (age 17): Wolfsburg II, signing upon 18th birthday
Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: Bremen II season complete
Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19 season complete
Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19 season complete
RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 19): U-19 season complete
RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 18): U-19 season complete
Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 19): U-19 season complete
Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 18): U-19 season complete
Nurnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (age 19): U-19 season complete
Frauen Bundesliga
FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: season complete (6th place; 21 matches, 21 starts)
2. Bundesliga
Greuther Fürth midfielder-forward Julian Green: season complete (9th place; 23 matches, 21 starts, 4 goals)
Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): season complete (9th place; 12 matches, 5 starts)
Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: season complete (4th place; 6 matches, 2 starts)
Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: season complete (12th place; 27 matches, 20 starts, 5 goals)
Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: season complete (13th place; 30 matches, 17 starts)
St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: season complete (14th place; 7 matches, 1 start; St. Pauli II: 3 matches, 3 starts, 2 goals)
Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): season complete (6th place; 3 matches, 3 starts)
Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19 season complete
Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19 season complete
Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19 season complete
St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19 season complete
Stuttgart defender Max Göggel (age 18): U-19 season complete
3. Liga
Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Kaiserslautern
Bayern Munich II midfielder Malik Tillman (age 18): played 55
Bayern Munich II midfielder Taylor Booth (age 19): not in uniform
Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: played 79 in 4-2 defeat to Jena
Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: in uniform, did not play
Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: not in uniform for 2-2 draw at Würzburger
Chemnitzer defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): entered in 85th in 4-2 victory over Hansa Rostock
Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): in uniform, did not play in 2-0 victory at 1860 Munich
Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 19): not in uniform
FRANCE
Ligue 1
Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): season complete (4th place; 3 matches, 1 start)
Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 4 starts)
Feminine Division 1
Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (2nd place; 5 matches, 3 starts; on loan to NWSL’s OL Reign)
Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)
Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: season complete (6th place; 2 matches, 1 start)
Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: season complete (8th place; 16 matches, 16 starts)
Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (8th place; 15 matches, 12 starts)
Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (7th place; 16 matches, 16 starts, 3 goals)
Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (7th place; 13 matches, 6 starts)
Fleury midfielder Charlotte Williams: season complete (no appearances)
Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: season complete (12th place; 16 matches, 15 starts, 3 goals)
Ligue 2
Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini (age 19): season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 14 starts, 2 goals)
Ajaccio forward Maki Tall: season complete (3rd place; no appearances)
SPAIN
La Liga
Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II season complete
Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad
Atletico Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 15): youth squad
Segunda Division
Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: played 90 in 2-1 victory at Almeria
Primera Division Femenina
Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (11th place; 21 matches, 20 starts, 4 goals)
Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 18 matches, 11 starts)
Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, 9 starts)
Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: season complete (14th place; 5 matches, 4 starts)
Huelva forward Danica Evans: season complete (14th place; 4 matches, 3 starts)
Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: season complete (2nd place; 8 matches, 4 starts)
Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: season complete (13th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)
Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: season complete (9th place; 8 matches, 5 starts)
Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: season complete (9th place; no appearances)
Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: season complete (9th place; no appearances)
Valencia forward Cara Curtin: season complete (15th place; 15 matches, 4 starts)
Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: season complete (12th place; 3 matches, 1 start)
Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: season complete (12th place; no appearances)
Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: season complete (12th place; ACL injury)
ITALY
Serie B
Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: played 77 in 2-1 victory over Spezia
Serie A Women
Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts)
Empoli defender Emily Garnier: season complete (8th place; 11 matches, 8 starts)
NETHERLANDS
Eredivisie
Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): season complete (1st place; 20 matches, 15 starts)
VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: season complete (13th place; 22 matches, 16 starts)
Emmen defender Desevio Payne: season complete (12th place; 2 matches)
Eredivisie Women
PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: season complete (first place; 9 matches, 7 starts)
Eerste Divisie
Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): season complete (4th place; 22 matches, 11 starts, 2 goals)
Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): season complete (4th place, seeking new club; 8 matches)
PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): season complete (18th place; 16 matches, 14 starts)
PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): season complete (18th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, 4 goals)
Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: season complete (6th place; 25 matches, 25 starts, 5 goals)
BELGIUM
First Division A
Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20): season complete (12th place; 13 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal)
Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: season complete (1st place; 2 matches, 2 starts)
Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (11th place; 15 matches, 14 starts)
PORTUGAL
Primeira Liga
Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in uniform for 1-0 defeat to Vitoria Guimaraes
Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19 season complete
Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19 season complete
1A Divisao Women
Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (ACL injury)
SWITZERLAND
Super League
St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in uniform, did not play in 2-1 victory over Sion
AUSTRIA
Bundesliga
Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: not in uniform for 1-0 victory over Mattersburg
POLAND
Ekstraklasa
Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kenny Saief: not in uniform for 3-0 defeat to Cracovia Krakow
Rakow midfielder Ben Lederman (age 20): played 58 in 2-1 defeat to Lubin
DENMARK
Superliga
Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 60 (scored in 29th) in 3-2 defeat to Randers (7th goal of season; transferring to OB this summer)
Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 60
Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19): not in uniform
Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: not in uniform
Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: not in uniform for 2-1 victory at Esbjerg
Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): played 90+ in 1-0 victory at Nordsjaelland
Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon: not in uniform
SWEDEN
Allsvenskan
Helsingborg midfielder Mikkel Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: at Djurgarden on Monday
Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: entered in 65th in 3-0 defeat at Häcken
Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): vs. Mjällby on Monday
Örebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire: not in uniform for 2-1 defeat at Sirius
Damallsvenskan
Örebro midfielder Cali Farquharson: played 64 in 1-1 draw at Pitea
Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Umea
Umea forward Kayla Braffet: played the first 45
Växjö goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Uppsala
Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Rosengard
Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: in uniform, did not play in 1-1 draw with Göteborg
NORWAY
Eliteserien
Stabaek attacker Romain Gall, on loan from Malmo: starting vs. Rosenborg later Sunday
Molde midfielder Henry Wingo: in uniform, did not play in 2-1 victory over Mjondalen
TURKEY
Super Lig
Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: at Kayserispor on Monday
ISRAEL
Ligat ha’Al
Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv
Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: season complete (8th place; 25 matches, 24 starts, 1 goal)
GREECE
Super League 1
Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: at Atromitos on Monday
HUNGARY
NB I
ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: season complete (7th place; 25 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)
ZTE forward Eric McWoods: season complete (7th place; 6 matches, 3 starts, 1 goal)
CYPRUS
1 Division
Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: season complete (7th place; 11 matches, 9 starts)
AUSTRALIA
W-League
Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: season complete (5th place; 11 matches, 3 goals)
Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: season complete (8th place; 8 matches)
ARGENTINA
Superliga
Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: season complete (11th place; 17 matches, 5 starts, 4 goals)
Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: season complete (14th place; 2 matches, 1 start)
Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 19): season complete (5th place; 6 matches, 2 starts, 1 goal)
BRAZIL
Serie A
(Season to restart in early August)
Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18)
ECUADOR
Serie A
(Season to restart in mid-July)
Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos
MEXICO
Liga MX
Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in uniform for 0-0 draw at Mazatlan in Copa por Mexico
Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: entered in 46th in 4-1 defeat to Cruz Azul in Copa por Mexico
Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: no match scheduled
Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: no match scheduled
Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: no match scheduled
Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 19): no match scheduled
Ascenso MX
Dorados forward Rubio Rubin: no match scheduled