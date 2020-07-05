“I feel really confident in my game right now,” Pulisic, 21, said, per the club’s website. “I’m happy I can be on the field helping my team. I’m just going to continue and keep my confidence high.”

When the league resumed last month, Pulisic came off the bench to score against Aston Villa. He has started every match since, scoring against Manchester City and drawing fouls that led to two goals at West Ham. He also started in an FA Cup victory at Leicester City, a result that set up a semifinal at Manchester United on July 19.

Pulisic’s resurgence came after not only the three-month interruption caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic but after 5½ dormant months overall; he was sidelined from January until the shutdown by an adductor injury.

Pulisic’s style and impact have begun drawing comparisons to former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard, another left wing, who is now with Real Madrid.

“I don’t want to get involved in that one too much,” Chelsea Manager Frank Lampard said, smiling. “They can both go by players and are great to watch. ... What [Pulisic] is showing now is a real natural ability and a balance and a speed to dribble with the ball. The next step for him is more input — more goals, more assists. But in this small restart [to the season], he is already showing that, and he looks great. He is a good one. He is a really good one.”

With five league matches left, Chelsea is clinging to the fourth of four Champions League berths, two points ahead of Manchester United and one behind Leicester City. Liverpool has already clinched the title, and Manchester City is comfortably second.

Elsewhere ...

Forward Josh Sargent, 20, and Werder Bremen face a do-or-die situation Monday in the second leg of a promotion-relegation playoff at Heidenheim (2:30 p.m. Eastern time, Fox Sports 2, Fox Deportes). The first leg finished scoreless. If Bremen prevails, its streak of consecutive years in the Bundesliga would reach 40. The hosts are seeking their first promotion to the top flight.

Midfielder Bryang Kayo, a U.S. youth international and former D.C. United academy member, will turn 18 in three weeks, clearing him to sign with Wolfsburg and presumably join the under-19 squad this summer. Kayo, who has trained with the U.S. senior national team, joined second-division Orange County SC late last season. United offered him a homegrown contract, so it will retain his MLS rights.

In Denmark, winger Emmanuel Sabbi, 22, scored a brilliant goal in the 29th minute — his seventh of the season — as Hobro lost at home to Randers, 3-2.

Here is the weekly roundup of about 175 Americans abroad:

(Several players competing in lesser leagues or with reserve/youth squads are not listed. Americans with dual nationalities representing other national teams have also been omitted.)

ENGLAND

Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic: played 90 minutes in 3-0 victory over Watford

Newcastle United defender DeAndre Yedlin: in uniform, did not play in 2-2 draw with West Ham

Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 19): entered in 85th in 2-0 defeat at Liverpool

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 19): U-23 season complete

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): U-23 season complete

Newcastle midfielder Kyle Scott: U-23 season complete

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18 season complete

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 18): U-18 season complete

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18 season complete

Chelsea goalkeeper Ethan Wady (age 18): U-18 season complete

Championship

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Birmingham City

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: not in uniform

Luton Town defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: played 90 in 5-0 defeat to Reading

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: not in uniform (red card)

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Brentford

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 66 in 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: not in uniform for 4-2 defeat to West Brom (leaving the club)

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: U-23 season complete

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 18): U-23 season complete

Reading forward Augustus McGiff (age 18): U-23 season complete

League One

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: season complete (7th place; 30 matches, 28 starts, 10 goals)

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: season complete (2nd place; 32 matches, 27 starts)

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 19): season complete (22nd place; 18 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: season complete (8th place; 28 matches, 27 starts)

Rangers defender Matt Polster: season complete (2nd place; 6 matches, 3 starts)

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves season complete

Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 18): U-18 season complete

Livingston goalkeeper Brian Schwake (age 18): signed in May

Women’s Premier League

Celtic forward Summer Green: season complete

Celtic midfielder Sarah Teegarden: season complete

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: season complete (1st place; 26 matches, 20 starts, 2 goals)

Dundee United midfielder Dillon Powers: season complete (1st place; 8 matches, 8 starts)

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: season complete (6th place; 17 matches, 10 starts)

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 20): at Heidenheim on Monday in second leg of promotion-relegation playoff (0-0 in first leg)

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): season complete (2nd place; 15 league matches, 2 starts; U-19s: 11 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)

RB Leipzig midfielder-defender Tyler Adams: season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 10 starts)

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: season complete (7th place; 25 matches, 25 starts)

Wolfsburg forward Ulysses Llanez (age 19): season complete (7th place; no appearances; U19s: 16 matches, 15 starts, 11 goals)

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: season complete (12th place; 28 matches, 24 starts, 3 goals)

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: season complete (17th place; 27 matches, 18 starts, 1 goal)

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: season complete (17th place; 17 matches, 17 starts)

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timothy Chandler: season complete (9th place; 22 matches, 12 starts, 5 goals)

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: season complete (leaving the club; 4th place, 6 matches, 3 starts)

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): Augsburg II season complete

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott: Köln II season complete

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague: Schalke II season complete

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 19): Wolfsburg II season complete

Wolfsburg midfielder Bryang Kayo (age 17): Wolfsburg II, signing upon 18th birthday

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: Bremen II season complete

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 19): U-19 season complete

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 18): U-19 season complete

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 19): U-19 season complete

Mönchengladbach midfielder Pablo Soares (age 18): U-19 season complete

Nurnberg midfielder Roberto Hategan (age 19): U-19 season complete

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: season complete (6th place; 21 matches, 21 starts)

2. Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth midfielder-forward Julian Green: season complete (9th place; 23 matches, 21 starts, 4 goals)

Greuther Fürth midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): season complete (9th place; 12 matches, 5 starts)

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: season complete (4th place; 6 matches, 2 starts)

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: season complete (12th place; 27 matches, 20 starts, 5 goals)

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: season complete (13th place; 30 matches, 17 starts)

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: season complete (14th place; 7 matches, 1 start; St. Pauli II: 3 matches, 3 starts, 2 goals)

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): season complete (6th place; 3 matches, 3 starts)

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19 season complete

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19 season complete

Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19 season complete

St. Pauli midfielder Leon Flach (age 19): U-19 season complete

Stuttgart defender Max Göggel (age 18): U-19 season complete

3. Liga

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Kaiserslautern

Bayern Munich II midfielder Malik Tillman (age 18): played 55

Bayern Munich II midfielder Taylor Booth (age 19): not in uniform

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: played 79 in 4-2 defeat to Jena

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: in uniform, did not play

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: not in uniform for 2-2 draw at Würzburger

Chemnitzer defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): entered in 85th in 4-2 victory over Hansa Rostock

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 19): in uniform, did not play in 2-0 victory at 1860 Munich

Ingolstadt forward Justin Butler (age 19): not in uniform

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 20): season complete (4th place; 3 matches, 1 start)

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: season complete (3rd place; 14 matches, 4 starts)

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: season complete (2nd place; 5 matches, 3 starts; on loan to NWSL’s OL Reign)

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts, 1 goal)

Guingamp defender Haley Lukas: season complete (6th place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: season complete (8th place; 16 matches, 16 starts)

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: season complete (8th place; 15 matches, 12 starts)

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: season complete (7th place; 16 matches, 16 starts, 3 goals)

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: season complete (7th place; 13 matches, 6 starts)

Fleury midfielder Charlotte Williams: season complete (no appearances)

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: season complete (12th place; 16 matches, 15 starts, 3 goals)

Ligue 2

Caen forward Nicholas Gioacchini (age 19): season complete (13th place; 16 matches, 14 starts, 2 goals)

Ajaccio forward Maki Tall: season complete (3rd place; no appearances)

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II season complete

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Atletico Madrid midfielder Federico Oliva (age 15): youth squad

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: played 90 in 2-1 victory at Almeria

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: season complete (11th place; 21 matches, 20 starts, 4 goals)

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: season complete (11th place; 18 matches, 11 starts)

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: season complete (11th place; 13 matches, 9 starts)

Huelva midfielder Kristina Fisher: season complete (14th place; 5 matches, 4 starts)

Huelva forward Danica Evans: season complete (14th place; 4 matches, 3 starts)

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: season complete (2nd place; 8 matches, 4 starts)

Madrid defender Amanda Frisbie: season complete (13th place; 6 matches, 6 starts)

Tenerife midfielder Claire Pleuler: season complete (9th place; 8 matches, 5 starts)

Tenerife midfielder Katie Murray: season complete (9th place; no appearances)

Tenerife midfielder Taylor Porter: season complete (9th place; no appearances)

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: season complete (15th place; 15 matches, 4 starts)

Real Betis midfielder Samantha Dewey: season complete (12th place; 3 matches, 1 start)

Real Betis goalkeeper Anna Rosa Buhigas: season complete (12th place; no appearances)

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: season complete (12th place; ACL injury)

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: played 77 in 2-1 victory over Spezia

Serie A Women

Sassuolo defender Grace Cutler: season complete (6th place; 13 matches, 13 starts)

Empoli defender Emily Garnier: season complete (8th place; 11 matches, 8 starts)

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): season complete (1st place; 20 matches, 15 starts)

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: season complete (13th place; 22 matches, 16 starts)

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: season complete (12th place; 2 matches)

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: season complete (first place; 9 matches, 7 starts)

Eerste Divisie

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): season complete (4th place; 22 matches, 11 starts, 2 goals)

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 18): season complete (4th place, seeking new club; 8 matches)

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): season complete (18th place; 16 matches, 14 starts)

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): season complete (18th place; 25 matches, 23 starts, 4 goals)

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: season complete (6th place; 25 matches, 25 starts, 5 goals)

BELGIUM

First Division A

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 20): season complete (12th place; 13 matches, 10 starts, 1 goal)

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: season complete (1st place; 2 matches, 2 starts)

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: season complete (11th place; 15 matches, 14 starts)

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: not in uniform for 1-0 defeat to Vitoria Guimaraes

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19 season complete

Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19 season complete

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: season complete (ACL injury)

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in uniform, did not play in 2-1 victory over Sion

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: not in uniform for 1-0 victory over Mattersburg

POLAND

Ekstraklasa

Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kenny Saief: not in uniform for 3-0 defeat to Cracovia Krakow

Rakow midfielder Ben Lederman (age 20): played 58 in 2-1 defeat to Lubin

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 60 (scored in 29th) in 3-2 defeat to Randers (7th goal of season; transferring to OB this summer)

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 60

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 19): not in uniform

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: not in uniform

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: not in uniform for 2-1 victory at Esbjerg

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): played 90+ in 1-0 victory at Nordsjaelland

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon: not in uniform

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Helsingborg midfielder Mikkel Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: at Djurgarden on Monday

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: entered in 65th in 3-0 defeat at Häcken

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): vs. Mjällby on Monday

Örebro goalkeeper Jake McGuire: not in uniform for 2-1 defeat at Sirius

Damallsvenskan

Örebro midfielder Cali Farquharson: played 64 in 1-1 draw at Pitea

Djurgarden defender Rachel Bloznalis: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Umea

Umea forward Kayla Braffet: played the first 45

Växjö goalkeeper Katie Fraine: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Uppsala

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Rosengard

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: in uniform, did not play in 1-1 draw with Göteborg

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Stabaek attacker Romain Gall, on loan from Malmo: starting vs. Rosenborg later Sunday

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo: in uniform, did not play in 2-1 victory over Mjondalen

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: at Kayserispor on Monday

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: played 90 in 1-0 defeat to Maccabi Tel Aviv

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: season complete (8th place; 25 matches, 24 starts, 1 goal)

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: at Atromitos on Monday

HUNGARY

NB I

ZTE forward Eduvie Ikoba: season complete (7th place; 25 matches, 11 starts, 4 goals)

ZTE forward Eric McWoods: season complete (7th place; 6 matches, 3 starts, 1 goal)

CYPRUS

1 Division

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: season complete (7th place; 11 matches, 9 starts)

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: season complete (5th place; 11 matches, 3 goals)

Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: season complete (8th place; 8 matches)

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: season complete (11th place; 17 matches, 5 starts, 4 goals)

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: season complete (14th place; 2 matches, 1 start)

Argentinos Juniors midfielder Matko Miljevic (age 19): season complete (5th place; 6 matches, 2 starts, 1 goal)

BRAZIL

Serie A

(Season to restart in early August)

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18)

ECUADOR

Serie A

(Season to restart in mid-July)

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos

MEXICO

Liga MX

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: not in uniform for 0-0 draw at Mazatlan in Copa por Mexico

Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo: entered in 46th in 4-1 defeat to Cruz Azul in Copa por Mexico

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: no match scheduled

Necaxa midfielder Fernando Arce Jr.: no match scheduled

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: no match scheduled

Leon midfielder Mauricio Isais (age 19): no match scheduled

Ascenso MX