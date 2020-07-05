Francona’s comments echoed those offered the day before by Redskins Coach Ron Rivera, who said “it would be awesome” if his team changed its name before the start of this season.

During a teleconference Sunday with reporters, the 61-year-old Francona said (via the Associated Press): “Even at my age, you don’t want to be too old to learn or to realize that, maybe I’ve been ignorant of some things, and to be ashamed of it, and to try to be better. I’m glad that we’re going to be open to listening, because I think that’s probably the most important thing right now, is being willing to listen, not necessarily just talk.”

AD

AD

In their statement Friday, the Indians said they “recognize our unique place in the community and are committed to listening, learning and acting in the manner that can best unite and inspire our city and all those who support our team.”

The team also pointed to the “recent unrest in our community and our country” as motivation to “keep improving as an organization on issues of social justice.”

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in police custody in Minneapolis in May, the United States has seen not only widespread protests against racial injustice but an unprecedented focus on symbols of oppression. Statues and other memorials related to the Confederate side of the Civil War have been removed or toppled. Redskins owner Daniel Snyder has come under pressure from corporate partners and other influential voices to reconsider his long-standing resistance to changing his team’s name.

AD

AD

The Indians have already dropped a mascot, Chief Wahoo, who was a grinning caricature of a Native American man. The 71-year stint of that logo ended after the 2018 season, and on Friday the Indians said their organization “fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community.”

According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Indians owner Paul Dolan was heavily involved in crafting the statement, after having said in 2018 that despite the removal of Chief Wahoo his team was “adamant about keeping the name Indians.”

The newspaper reported it would be a major surprise if the reconsideration of the Indians’ name did not result in a change, although not until after the 2020 season. The Redskins, who have more time until the NFL is scheduled to kick off in September, are also “very likely headed in that direction,” according to a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke with The Washington Post.

AD

AD

In a statement Saturday, the Atlanta Braves gave far less of an indication that a name change is imminent.

Saying they have “much work to do on and off the field,” the Braves asserted that they have “a meaningful commitment to honor the Native American community and … are excited about working together to ensure this happens.”

The team, which gives fans foam tomahawks and leads them in imitations of war chants, added that it has “created an even stronger bond with various Native American tribes, both regionally and nationally, on matters related to the Braves and Native American culture.”

Francona, who led Cleveland to a World Series appearance in 2016 after winning two championships with the Boston Red Sox, told reporters that since joining the Indians seven years ago he would try to remain noncommittal on questions about the team’s appropriation of Native American culture.

AD

AD

“In the past, when I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would usually answer and say I know that we’re never trying to be disrespectful,” Francona said. “And I still feel that way.

“But I don’t think that’s a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward.”