“End Racism. One cause. One commitment,” Formula One tweeted Sunday along with video of the moment. “As individuals, we choose our own way to support the cause. As a group of drivers and a wider F1 family, we are united in its goal.”

Drivers Antonio Giovinazzi, Daniil Kvyat, Charles Leclerc, Kimi Raikkonen, Carlos Sainz Jr. and Max Verstappen did not take a knee.

“I believe that what matters are facts and behaviours in our daily life rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries,” Leclerc tweeted before the race. “I will not take the knee but this does not mean at all that I am less committed than others in the fight against racism.”

“I am very committed to equality and the fight against racism,” Verstappen tweeted Sunday. “But I believe everyone has the right to express [themselves] at a time and in a way that suits them. I will not take the knee today but respect and support the personal choices every driver makes.”

Hamilton finished fourth in Sunday’s season opener, which was long delayed by the novel coronavirus pandemic; Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas won the race. Both drove cars with an all-black paint scheme as opposed to the usual silver as a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Hamilton, a six-time Formula One champion from England, has been outspoken about racism since the May 25 death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

“There are a lot of people that just take a moment to post Blackout Tuesday [on social networks] but they’re not really doing much,” he said Thursday. “I’ve definitely not heard anything from any of the other teams, as far as I’m aware. I won’t stop pushing until we really see change. Seeing one person of color added to the paddock is not diversity, so we’ve really got to dig deep.”

Hamilton, 35, attended a Black Lives Matter march in London last month and launched a commission to increase diversity in racing. Days later, Formula One chairman Chase Carey donated $1 million for a new foundation aimed at increasing diversity in the sport, particularly through internships and apprenticeships.

“I saw people I respected choosing to say nothing and it broke my heart. It’s why I had to speak out,” Hamilton wrote in the Sunday Times in June. “The unchanged makeup of the F1 community throughout my career makes it feel like only a certain type of person is truly welcome in this sport — one who looks a certain way, comes from a certain background, fits a particular mold and plays by certain unwritten rules.”