We are here, though, at a point of national reckoning that is helping lead to the long overdue name change for Snyder’s beloved NFL team. But we’re also at a personal reckoning point for the owner, who oversees an empire that is a tattered version of its former self. The team’s fan base doesn’t universally agree on whether the nickname should be changed. What it agrees on: If the owner announced he was selling the team, there would be a fight to host the biggest party.

Now, though, comes a chance for Snyder to pivot. Can he seize it? In late December, he fired Allen, almost universally reviled by the team’s fans, as its president. That Snyder has replaced him with — checks notes — no one means simply that there is no longer a fall guy, no longer a co-conspirator to help absorb the vitriol. What happens going forward is on the owner and the owner alone.

That point was made even starker Sunday with the revelation that Snyder’s minority partners in the franchise ownership group are hoping to sell their stakes. Robert Rothman, Dwight Schar and Frederick W. Smith might not seem prominent to the team’s fans. But they joined Snyder on the sidelines and in his box on Sundays. They contributed cash and counsel. In Smith’s case, they provided the company that paid Snyder $205 million for the right to call the team’s stadium FedEx Field. And they offered some measure of cover: legitimate, successful business executives who wouldn’t align themselves with Snyder if he wasn’t worth aligning with.

Now, they’re trying to bail. And Snyder stands alone.

Maybe that’s not — gulp — a bad thing? Work with me here.

For two decades now, this franchise has endured a series of reboots, each one supposedly a path to more stable times. On the field, that’s happening again now. Allen is gone, and if you can find someone who passionately and logically argues that’s a bad thing, I’ll provide you with enough masks to last the remainder of the novel coronavirus pandemic. New coach Ron Rivera has been given uncommon authority over the football operations, bringing with him a sense of both credibility and organization. Dwayne Haskins is a young quarterback around whom they might build, and Chase Young — drafted this spring, a Prince George’s County native — gives them a potential star on defense who comes with the bonus of being local.

The name change has been foisted upon Snyder, to be sure. FedEx was first to apply financial pressure when it publicly asked “the team in Washington” to change its name last Thursday. By Friday, Snyder made a statement initiating a “review,” though the change is now inevitable. Whatever the path, it’s happening. As we’re learning during a time when we are hoping to evolve following centuries of systemic racism, change can take years, but the end can come quick.

I’m as cynical as anybody about what led to Snyder’s examination. I’d have to see some evidence that this would have happened without the corporate pressure. But whatever means necessary, right? Now, what if Snyder uses this moment to show some measure of personal evolution? What if he demonstrates a skill we all must have right now: the ability to listen?

That might have an impact not only on those constituencies who were offended by a nickname that, according to Merriam-Webster, is “usually offensive.” But it also could have an impact on the fan base’s belief that he will listen to smart football people on important football matters.

To be sure, we’ve been sold that bill before, first with Joe Gibbs 2.0, then with the combination of Mike Shanahan and Allen, then with McCloughan, on and on. It has never worked out. In all this time, Snyder’s team has won exactly two playoff games. Only Detroit, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Buffalo — the dregs of the league — have managed fewer. Snyder’s team, then, is rightly lumped in with the dregs of the league.

Yet there’s more to this potential reboot than whatever Rivera manages on the field. Before FedEx and others began to squeeze Snyder on the name change, officials from both the District of Columbia and Congress made it clear that Snyder had a choice: the District or the name. The idea of building a new facility on the site of RFK Stadium — such a romantic destination for both the franchise and its fan base — was a non-starter with the old name.

Now, there’s a path where none existed. The name change doesn’t guarantee that the team will return to the District, to a spot that provides easy access and egress to both Maryland and Virginia — not to mention an existing Metro stop that isn’t a mile-and-a-half away from the stadium gates. How such a project would be financed would have to be determined. But with the old name, there were no discussions to have with the District. With a new one? Let’s talk.

About the name. For all you holdouts — and yes, I’ve heard from plenty of you, some in thoughtful fashion, others less so — think of it this way: Had Washington been without an NFL team for decades and an expansion team arrived, the idea of calling them the “Redskins” would have been deemed inappropriate upon arrival. Anyone putting forth that idea wouldn’t have been laughed out of the room so much as shamed from it.

Despite Snyder’s protests, changing the name was going to happen. That it happens at this point in time — with the nation both trying to deal with the pandemic and grappling with intense and emotional issues of racial discrimination — is not just appropriate; it’s absolutely necessary.

For Daniel Snyder, it is also an opportunity, whether he sees it or not. It’s an opportunity to initiate a reboot and a rebranding of both his team and his stewardship of it. It’s an opportunity to address the mistakes of the past and articulate how he’s learned from them in hopes of building a better future. It’s an opportunity to re-engage fans who he first took for granted and then absolutely estranged.

Put aside the errors of the past two decades. They are part of this franchise’s history. What lies ahead is a chance for a better future. Where the local football team is concerned, will Daniel Snyder take it?

