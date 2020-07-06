But if baseball can pull it off, the Nationals will first play three exhibitions: at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on July 18, at the Baltimore Orioles on July 20 and at home against the Orioles on July 21. Then they would kick off the regular season with a three-game series against the Yankees. Then they would dive headfirst into a 60-game schedule.
To limit non-regional travel, the Nationals will play only teams in the National League East and American League East. That includes matchups with the Phillies, New York Mets, Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves, Yankees, Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.
The Nationals’ first trip would be to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in late July. Next they would travel to face the Marlins in Miami, their first of three series in Florida — two in Miami, one in Tampa — a state that continues to face a surge in coronavirus cases. Other road matchups would be in Boston, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta and New York to play the Mets.
Washington would play each of its divisional opponents 10 times and a total of 20 games against AL East opponents. Their regular season would end Sunday, Sept. 27 with a 3:05 p.m. home against the Mets.
The Nationals are hoping for a chance to defend their World Series title, even if this is a sprint in place of baseball’s typical marathon. The sport now has 17 days to see if it can get that sprint off the ground.
Monday night’s schedule release included an important note: “SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.”