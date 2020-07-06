The NHL and NHLPA agreed to the league’s return-to-play format in late May after the novel coronavirus pandemic abruptly halted the regular season in March.

AD

AD

Under the expanded Stanley Cup playoff format, 12 teams from each conference will be housed in hub cities. The top four teams in each conference will play round-robin games to determine seeding, while the remaining eight teams in each conference will play best-of-five series to establish a traditional 16-team playoffs from there. Sportsnet has reported that Eastern Conference teams will play in Toronto and Western Conference teams will play in Edmonton.

If the agreed-upon schedule can be completed as planned, the Stanley Cup would be on track to be awarded during the first week of October.

Teams have been participating since June 8 in Phase 2 of the return-to-play plan, which allowed players to return to team facilities for voluntary workouts.

AD

In Phase 3, participation in formal training camps would be limited to no more than 30 skaters per team with an unlimited number of goaltenders. Permitted activities during Phase 3 include on- and off-ice sessions with coaches participating, along with other traditional training camp activities. Players will not be able to work out or skate at any public facility or other location.

AD

Any player can opt out of the return-to-play plan for any reason without facing a penalty, but players must notify their teams within three days of the plan’s ratification if they intend not to play. No player has publicly expressed an intention to out opt so far.

Participating players will be tested continually for the coronavirus. During Phase 3, the agreed-upon protocols state, “Testing of asymptomatic players and club personnel must be done in the context of excess testing capacity so as not to deprive health care workers, vulnerable populations and symptomatic individuals from necessary diagnostic tests.”

AD

Players who test positive will be isolated from their team until medical clearance is obtained. The identity of players who test positive will not be shared publicly unless approved by the NHL and NHLPA.

AD

The NHL announced Monday that 35 players have tested positive for the coronavirus since June 8. In total, 23 players tested positive after tests were administered to 396 players — about half of the league — during Phase 2. The other 12 players who tested positive were not involved in the Phase 2 protocol.

Most teams have been able to keep their practice facilities open without complications during Phase 2, but the Tampa Bay Lightning had to close its facilities on June 19 after a coronavirus outbreak before reopening five days later. The Athletic reported Friday that the St. Louis Blues had to cancel practices because of “multiple” positive tests.

AD

Read more on the NHL: