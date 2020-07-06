Mahomes, who won the league MVP award in his first season as Kansas City’s starter and last season led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl championship, presumably will become the NFL’s highest-paid player with the agreement. The total value of the contract extension is expected to exceed $400 million, according to ESPN, which first reported the agreement.
Neither the Chiefs nor Mahomes’s representatives immediately confirmed the agreement.
Mahomes, who turns 25 in September, now is under contract to the Chiefs for the next dozen seasons through the 2031 season. He had one season remaining on his original four-year rookie contract and the team previously exercised its fifth-year option for the 2021 season. Mahomes is to make a total of $27.6 million over the next two seasons, including nearly $2.8 million this season and just more than $24.8 million in the 2021 season.
He led the Chiefs to last season’s Super Bowl triumph over the San Francisco 49ers and has emerged as perhaps the league’s brightest star. After spending his rookie year as Alex Smith’s backup, Mahomes took over as the Chiefs’ starter in the 2018 season and was named the league’s MVP after throwing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns.
“Patrick Mahomes is the future face of the NFL,” said sports business consultant Marc Ganis, who has close ties to the league and several NFL teams. “He is the leader of the next generation. He is the one person who makes the Kansas City Chiefs a team of national prominence.”
