The PGA Tour announced Monday that the Memorial tournament, which begins July 16, will not have a limited number of fans in attendance and will not have an attached pro-am event, as originally planned.

“Given the broader challenges communities are facing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we need to stay focused on the No. 1 priority for our Return to Golf — the health and safety of all involved,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “While this was a difficult decision, it was one made collectively, and we are appreciative of the process undertaken to this point that will allow us to welcome on-site fans when the time is right. In the meantime, we have no doubt that the Memorial Tournament will once again be an incredible championship and deliver the best competitive environment for our players and utmost entertainment to our fans around the world.”

The Memorial, played at Muirfield Village outside Columbus, Ohio, was scheduled to be the first PGA Tour event to allow spectators since the sport resumed play amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, with attendance capped at 20 percent of the course’s capacity. But tournament officials cited the rising number of covid-19 cases around the country as the reason for the reversal.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said in the statement that the tour and tournament “made the right decision in not allowing spectators to attend this year. I know it was a difficult decision to make, but the organizers of the Memorial Tournament have put the health and safety of players and fans first.”

Like many other areas in the country, Ohio has seen a rise in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. A number of PGA Tour players and caddies have tested positive for the virus since the sport’s return,

Founded by Jack Nicklaus and played on a course designed by the PGA Tour icon, the Memorial annually is one of the most anticipated non-major tournaments of the year. It is expected to draw a strong field, perhaps including Tiger Woods, a five-time winner of the event who has not played an official tournament since February because of the pandemic and because of back issues.

Muirfield Village also will host this week’s Workday Charity Open, though spectators never were part of the plan for that tournament.

“We had a good plan in place, and I could not be more proud of everyone who contributed to it. In the end, we have the responsibility to recognize the health and safety of the players and all who attend the Memorial Tournament,” Nicklaus said in the PGA Tour’s statement.