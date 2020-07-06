The Memorial, played at Muirfield Village outside Columbus, Ohio, was scheduled to be the first PGA Tour event to allow spectators since the sport resumed play amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, with attendance capped at 20 percent of the course’s capacity. But tournament officials cited the rising number of covid-19 cases around the country as the reason for the reversal.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) said in the statement that the tour and tournament “made the right decision in not allowing spectators to attend this year. I know it was a difficult decision to make, but the organizers of the Memorial Tournament have put the health and safety of players and fans first.”

Like many other areas in the country, Ohio has seen a rise in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks. A number of PGA Tour players and caddies have tested positive for the virus since the sport’s return,

Founded by Jack Nicklaus and played on a course designed by the PGA Tour icon, the Memorial annually is one of the most anticipated non-major tournaments of the year. It is expected to draw a strong field, perhaps including Tiger Woods, a five-time winner of the event who has not played an official tournament since February because of the pandemic and because of back issues.

Muirfield Village also will host this week’s Workday Charity Open, though spectators never were part of the plan for that tournament.