

Chicago Cubs Kyle Schwarber (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Baseball’s 60-game season isn’t the only major change for 2020. This year the National League will be able to use the designated hitter, just like their American League counterparts have enjoyed since 1973. That will likely lead to fewer bunts and an increase in the amount of runs scored, perhaps even allowing the NL to best the AL in runs scored per game for the first time since 1974.

In light of baseball’s new wrinkle, here are the most likely designated hitters for each NL team, ranked by their projected performance for 2020. There will be some cases where a team might employ multiple players in a DH role, especially in platoon situations, but we limited each team to the one main DH candidate the team is expected to employ during the regular season per the FanGraphs Opening Day tracker. The ranking is based on the projected weighted runs scored above (or below) average in 2020, which measures the number of offensive runs a player contributes to his team compared to the average player.

1. Kyle Schwarber, Chicago Cubs

2020 projection: .249 with 14 home runs, 31 runs scored, 35 RBI and one stolen bases

7.2 weighted runs scored above average

Schwarber’s defense is a liability but his ability to blast home runs and extra-base hits make him an ideal designated hitter. The 27-year-old hit 38 home runs last season and he has the ninth-most (94) hit among NL position players over the last three years. His isolated power (.257) is the sixth-best over that time span.

2. Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves

2020 projection: .278 with 11 home runs, 31 runs scored, 39 RBI and three stolen bases

6.6 weighted runs scored above average

Ozuna spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals where he hit .262 with 31 home runs per 162 games. Last season he set or tied career highs in barrel rate (13 percent of hits were on the sweet spot of the bat), exit velocity (91.8 mph) and hard hit rate (49 percent).

3. Tommy Pham, San Diego Padres

2020 projection: .271 with eight home runs, 32 runs scored, 25 RBI and seven stolen bases

6.4 weighted runs scored above average

On Tuesday, the Padres acquired speedster Jorge Mateo from the Oakland Athletics, setting positional changes in motion that will ultimately land Pham as the team’s designated hitter in 2020.

Pham has been an above average hitter for the last three seasons per his OPS, with a fourth projected for 2020 (.829 OPS). He’s also expected to be the third-most valuable hitter on the team after Manny Machado (1.6 wins above replacement) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (1.4) in terms of wins above replacement.

4. Joc Pederson, Los Angeles Dodgers

2020 projection: .252 with 10 home runs, 25 runs scored, 27 RBI and one stolen base

5.8 weighted runs scored above average

Hip issues sidelined Pederson during Spring Training and less time in the field could help alleviate the problem. The Dodgers are one of the teams that has discussed a platoon in the DH role, and Pederson’s biggest benefit is as a left-handed hitter against right-handed pitching. Pederson produced an on-base plus slugging of .920 against righties and created runs at a rate that was 35 percent higher than the league average last year (135 wRC+) after taking into account league and park effects.

Joc Pederson 2019 vs. R 2019 vs. L Career vs. R Career vs. L AVG .252 .224 .242 .188 OPS .920 .505 .860 .572 Strikeout rate 21 percent 30 percent 23 percent 29 percent Walk rate 11 percent 2 percent 13 percent 9 percent wRC+ 137 34 131 57

5. Howie Kendrick, Washington Nationals

2020 projection: .300 with six home runs, 26 runs scored, 27 RBI and two stolen bases

5.0 weighted runs scored above average

Kendrick was instrumental in the Nationals winning a World Series in 2019 and the 36-year-old utility player (he will be 37 on July 12) was in the 90th percentile or better for exit velocity, hard hit rate and strikeout rate last season.

Only Barry Bonds, Ichiro Suzuki, Chipper Jones and Moises Alou have hit as well as Kendrick did in 2019 past the age of 35 years old during the 21st century. Bonds’s performance is tainted by performance enhanced drugs but Suzuki, Jones and Alou combined to hit a respectable .295 the following season.

6. Daniel Murphy, Colorado Rockies

2020 projection: .292 with seven home runs, 25 runs scored, 29 RBI and one stolen base

4.1 weighted runs scored above average

It’s hard to imagine Murphy could go to the best hitter’s park in baseball history and turn in his worst batting season in the majors but that’s exactly what happened in 2019. He went from creating runs at a rate that was between 10 and 54 percent higher than average after taking into account league and park effects over the past three years to falling 14 percent below average despite playing his home games at Coors Field.

The consensus of the five projection systems audited by FanGraphs expects the 35-year-old to rebound in 2020.

Daniel Murphy AVG OPS wOBA wRC+ 2019 .279 .780 .328 86 2020 projections .292 .824 .344 97

7. Matt Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals

2020 projection: .238 with nine home runs, 30 runs scored, 25 RBI and two stolen bases

3.7 weighted runs scored above average

The 34-year-old struggled mightily in 2019, setting career-lows for batting average (.226) and OPS (.726). Perhaps some of that could be chalked up to injuries. He landed on the injured list twice in 2019, first with a lower back strain and due to a right foot contusion suffered by a foul ball in the batter’s box a few days later. When healthy, Carpenter is an above-average hitter with an ability to work the count (56 out of 678 plate appearances featured a 3-0 count in 2018, an above-average rate). A move to a full-time DH role could help him rekindle some of his magic.

8. Ryan Braun, Milwaukee Brewers

2020 projection: .269 with 10 home runs, 30 runs scored, 34 RBI and four stolen bases

3.6 weighted runs scored above average

The adoption of the universal designated hitter did the Brewers a favor. Braun was probably destined to share time at first base with Justin Smoak but can now be used full time as the team’s DH. The former Rookie of the Year and NL MVP batted .285 last year, his best since 2016, and created runs at a rate that was 17 percent higher than the league average after taking into account league and park effects. He also set a career high in hard-hit rate (45 percent) in 2019, a skill that should carry over for at least another year.

9. Jay Bruce, Philadelphia Phillies

2020 projection: .242 with nine home runs, 20 runs scored, 27 RBI and one stolen base

1.4 weighted runs scored above average

Bruce got unlucky in 2019. According to the exit velocity and launch angels of the balls he put in play last season he should have batted .244 with a .543 slugging percentage. Instead those marks were .216 and .523. Still, the left-handed hitting veteran hit 26 home runs in 310 at-bats last season with 20 of those coming at the expense of right-handed pitching.

10. Matt Joyce, Miami Marlins

2020 projection: .239 with five home runs, 17 runs scored, 14 RBI and one stolen base

1.1 weighted runs scored above average

Expect Joyce to get the lion’s share of at-bats against right-handed pitching. He is a lifetime .252 hitter with an .806 OPS against righties with 133 home runs (out of 145 for his career). Joyce bats .188 with a .581 OPS against left-handed pitching.

11. Gregory Polanco, Pittsburgh Pirates

2020 projection: .247 with nine home runs, 27 runs scored, 29 RBI and four stolen bases

1.0 weighted runs scored above average

Polanco required season-ending shoulder surgery last summer but is expected to bat fifth for the Pirates in 2020, in between slugger Josh Bell and Colin Moran. Last year Pittsburgh ranked seventh in the NL for number of plate appearances with men on base for the No. 5 hitter (315) giving Polanco some hope for a productive 2020 campaign.

12. Jake Lamb, Arizona Diamondbacks

2020 projection: .232 with six home runs, 20 runs scored, 22 RBI and one stolen base

0.9 weighted runs scored above average

Lamb used to hit for power (59 home runs from 2016 to 2017) but has since lost his power stroke. He’s also got some holes in his swing, failing to make meaningful contact with pitches that aren’t in the heart of the strike zone.

13. Nick Senzel, Cincinnati Reds

2020 projection: .261 with six home runs, 26 runs scored, 22 RBI and six stolen bases

0.3 weighted runs scored above average

The former No. 2 overall pick in 2016 out of the University of Tennessee had a decent debut in the majors last year, batting .256 with a .742 OPS. The 24-year-old’s power (12 home runs) and speed (14 stolen bases plus a sprint speed of 29.4 feet per second, good enough to place him in the 96th percentile for 2019) also illustrate his upside for the Reds down the line.

14. Dominic Smith, New York Mets

2020 projection: .248 with five home runs, 18 runs scored, 18 RBI and one stolen base

1.5 weighted runs scored below average

Smith is likely a placeholder until Yoenis Cespedes gets healthy (broken ankle) but the former first-round pick just turned 25 years old and is coming off a career year for batting average (.282), OPS (.881) and isolated power (.243).

15. Hunter Pence, San Francisco Giants

2020 projection: .252 with six home runs, 20 runs scored, 21 RBI and three stolen bases

2.5 weighted runs scored below average

Pence served as the Rangers DH in 2019 and finished the season with a .297 average and 18 home runs in 83 games for Texas. He also set a career high in OPS (.910) over 316 plate appearances.

