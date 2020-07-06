How did Sanchez do it?
“Honestly, I have no idea,” she said. “The ball was going out and I was trying to get something on it and put it back into the mix.”
The goal earned the Spirit (1-1-1) a point with one match left in the preliminary round of the eight-team tournament, which is expected to serve as the only competition this year for the women’s soccer league.
Washington will close the first round next Sunday against the Houston Dash, then prepare for the quarterfinals.
Portland (0-1-2) had taken the lead in the 69th minute on Lindsey Horan’s diving header off Meghan Klingenberg’s free kick.
After Staab’s equalizer, the Thorns threatened to reclaim the lead in the waning moments, but Aubrey Bledsoe made a spectacular diving save on Horan’s low bid.
In the first match of the day at Zions Bank Stadium, the North Carolina Courage remained perfect through three matches with a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Red Stars (0-2-1). Abby Erceg scored on an 81st-minute header.