"I appreciate the support of my teammates, the fans and the entire organization and look forward to returning next season to continue the progress we have made.”

The Wizards will now be without two players when the league resumes on July 30 with an eight-game regular season. Forward Davis Bertans, the team’s best three-point shooter, opted out last month ahead of an offseason in which he will be a prized free agent. Beal will not travel with the team to Florida.

AD

AD

“Bradley did everything possible to be ready to play, but after closely monitoring his individual workouts we came to the conclusion that it was best for him to sit out the upcoming games in Orlando and avoid the risk of further injury,” General Manager Tommy Sheppard said in a release. “Although he was able to play through the majority of the season with the injury, the layoff from March until now did not leave any of us feeling comfortable that he would have enough time to be ready to perform at the extremely high level we are all accustomed to seeing and agreed that not participating in the games in Orlando was the right decision.”

Because Beal is missing the restart due to injury, he will be paid for the regular season and Washington will not be able to sign a replacement player.

The Wizards (24-40) are 5 ½ games behind the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic. They need to be within at least four games of the eighth seed to force a play-in tournament to get into the playoffs.

AD

AD