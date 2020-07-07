1. Atlanta Braves

2020 projection: net difference of 67 weighted runs above average from designated hitters

Marcell Ozuna signed a one-year, $18 million contract with the Braves as a replacement for power-hitting Josh Donaldson and will likely get most of the DH at-bats for Atlanta. Ozuna hit .241 with 29 home runs and 12 stolen bases as the designated hitter for the St. Louis Cardinals last season. He’s projected to be the third most-valuable hitter on the team in 2020 per FanGraphs’ weighted on-base average projection.

Left-handed Adam Duvall will also get time in the DH spot, especially after fellow lefty Nick Markakis, a Silver Slugger award in 2018, opted out of the 2020 season. Duvall set a career-high for on-base plus slugging (.882 OPS) last season in limited duty (41 games, 130 plate appearances). Austin Riley will be in the mix, too. Riley made his debut last season and hit 18 home runs in 80 games with a 60/40 split against right (11) and left-handed (7) pitching.

2. Washington Nationals

2020 projection: net difference of 61 weighted runs above average from designated hitters

The Nationals have one of the oldest hitting rosters in baseball (29.6 years) and benefit greatly from the universal designated hitter rule. World Series hero Howie Kendrick and Eric Thames should get a bulk of the starts but expect manager Dave Martinez to use Asdrúbal Cabrera, Starlin Castro and Carter Kieboom in this role, too.

Kendrick is coming off a terrific year — the 35-year-old batted .344 with 17 home runs and 62 RBI. His .966 OPS was 42 percent higher than the league average — and is projected to have the second-highest weighted on-base average for the team in 2020 after 21-year-old phenom Juan Soto. Thames hit 25 home runs in 2019, six shy of his career mark and saw an above-average rate of 3-0 counts. Cabrera hit .323 with six home runs for Washington in 38 games last year. Castro, a versatile middle infielder, batted .323 with an .881 OPS against left-handed pitching in 2019. And Kieboom gets a chance to be the team’s every day third baseman but could see time at DH as well.

3. Chicago Cubs

2020 projection: net difference of 60 weighted runs above average from designated hitters

Kyle Schwarber is poised to be the best designated hitter in the league after hitting 38 home runs in 2019 while also creating runs at a rate that was 20 percent higher than average after taking into account league and park effects (120 wRC+).

Outfielders Steven Souza Jr., Albert Almora Jr. and Ian Happ will also take turns when not penciled in as one of the game’s starting outfielders. Souza spent a down year with Arizona in 2018 (.220 with a .678 OPS) and missed 2019 with a left knee injury. Yet his exit velocity remained steady two years ago and he appeared to have trouble with his launch angle (career high 16.2 degrees, leading to many pop flies) which could get corrected during a healthy 2020 campaign. Almora doesn’t hit for average but he did put 12 pitches into the outfield seats in 2019 with all but two at the expense of right-handed pitchers. Happ’s third season in the majors wasn’t flashy but he did hit .264 with 11 home runs in 58 games last year. He also set career bests in OPS, isolated power, strikeout rate, contact rate and whiff rate.

Catchers Willson Contreras and Victor Caratini could also both be in the lineup on the same day. Contreras hit .272 with 24 home runs in 105 games last season and could get to be the DH when Caratini is behind the plate catching Yu Darvish, his pregame jogging partner.

The best of the rest.

4. Cincinnati Reds

2020 projection: net difference of 55 weighted runs above average from designated hitters

5. Arizona Diamondbacks

2020 projection: net difference of 54 weighted runs above average from designated hitters

6. Los Angeles Dodgers

2020 projection: net difference of 53 weighted runs above average from designated hitters

7. Colorado Rockies

2020 projection: net difference of 52 weighted runs above average from designated hitters

8. San Diego Padres

2020 projection: net difference of 51 weighted runs above average from designated hitters

9. St. Louis Cardinals

2020 projection: net difference of 50 weighted runs above average from designated hitters

10. Miami Marlins

2020 projection: net difference of 49 weighted runs above average from designated hitters

11. Milwaukee Brewers

2020 projection: net difference of 48 weighted runs above average from designated hitters

12. Philadelphia Phillies

2020 projection: net difference of 43 weighted runs above average from designated hitters

13. San Francisco Giants

2020 projection: net difference of 41 weighted runs above average from designated hitters

14. New York Mets

2020 projection: net difference of 40 weighted runs above average from designated hitters

15. Pittsburgh Pirates

2020 projection: net difference of 36 weighted runs above average from designated hitters

