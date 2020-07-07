“A ‘noose’ around my neck is why I left,” wrote the 21-year-old native of Petersburg, Va. He also accused Chambers of other acts of racial insensitivity, including an episode in which the coach made a point of telling him that he was “really impressed with how well spoken and organized my parents were.”

In an Undefeated story published Monday, Chambers is said to have been trying to reassure Bolton that the guard should not feel any added pressure after Penn State began that season 7-8, with rumors that the coach was on the hot seat.

“I want to be a stress reliever for you,” Chambers is quoted has having said in a January 2019 exchange with Bolton. “You can talk to me about anything. I need to get some of this pressure off you.

“I want to loosen the noose that’s around your neck.”

In his social media post, Bolton wrote, “Due to other interactions with Coach, I knew this was no slip of the tongue.”

Shortly after Bolton posted his essay, Chambers shared a statement on his Twitter account in which he said, “I’ve realized the pain my words and ignorance caused Rasir Bolton and his family and I apologize to Rasir and the Bolton family for what I said. I failed to comprehend the experiences of others, and the reference I made was hurtful, insensitive and unacceptable. I cannot apologize enough for what I said, and I will carry that forever.”

Chambers, a 49-year-old who has been Penn State’s head coach since 2011, declared that in conversations with players and their families he was “committed to seeking knowledge and gaining a better understanding of diverse perspectives and impact of bias in our society.”

“I don’t even know where it came from,” Chambers said to the Undefeated of using the word “noose.” He asserted, “It’s not a word that’s in my vocabulary. It’s not something I use often. There’s not a moment that goes by that I don’t want to reflect on that choice and, you know, I’m growing from it.”

Chambers also told the website that he did not “recall” offering Bolton the patronizing compliment about the player’s parents. Black people have long chafed at the apparent surprise some white people have had to discover they can present themselves as well as anyone else.

“I’ve grown up in this world,” Chambers, a standout guard at Division II Philadelphia University, said of being steeped in basketball culture. He added, “It’s 2020, everybody’s parents are educated. Everybody’s pretty well-educated.”

In his post, Bolton claimed that while he did not go public with Chambers’s “noose” remark, out of a desire to avoid any reaction that might harm his playing career, he did confront the coach about it and immediately reported it to his academic adviser and the office of Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour.

However, Bolton wrote, he was “provided what my family and I consider surface level resources.” That included sessions with the school’s sports psychologist, a white man who endeavored to teach Bolton, per his essay, “ways to deal with Coach Chambers’ personality type.”

Meanwhile, Chambers was not required to undergo counseling, according to the Undefeated, and although he told the website he apologized for using the word “noose,” Bolton and his parents insisted he did not.

“Rasir was taught how to deal with Coach Chambers,” Bolton’s mother said. “What was Coach Chambers taught?”

In a lengthy statement Monday, Barbour wrote, “Our black community of students, faculty and staff must have the opportunity to feel safe, respected and welcome at Penn State, and clearly our past actions and words have not always contributed positively to that goal.” The statement outlined steps intended to “move to a more inclusive, just and respectful environment.”

Described by Barbour as “just a start,” the steps included: conducting a survey to get a sense of the “climate” within PSU athletics; establishing a response team to “more effectively address issues of concern”; providing opportunities for the athletics community to engage in “thoughtful and impactful discussions, reflections and actions”; collaborating with a student advisory committee to promote a “welcoming and inclusive environment for all student-athletes”; and contributing to university efforts to “see change in our community” and the world.

Bolton and his family told the Undefeated that they decided to come forward after learning that Chambers participated in a National Association of Basketball Coaches forum on racial injustice, which also included Kentucky’s John Calipari, South Carolina’s Frank Martin and Houston’s Kelvin Sampson. The online event was titled, “Using Your Platform as a Coach During this Critical Time.”

“I was invited on,” Chambers said to the Undefeated. “Again, I apologize to Rasir and his family if I caused them pain. It was a really poor choice of words. But I do think I was the right guy to be on that panel, as a white male who has done this for a long time and been in this world for a long time.”

Cited his relationships with several black players he’s coached at Penn State, Chambers claimed that if he was “out of touch with the African American community” those players might not have been “as successful as they were."

“We might not be saving lives, but I think we’re changing lives,” the coach added.