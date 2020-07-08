Thus Arians plans to wear extra personal protective gear and have his staff adhere closely to safety protocols.

As for his players — now including soon-to-be-43-year-old Tom Brady — Arians appears to feel that there will be no avoiding illness. And not just for some of them, but as he put it Monday to the Tampa Bay Times, “all” of them.

“The players, they’re going to all get sick, that’s for sure,” Arians said. “It’s just a matter of how sick they get.”

Buccaneers players are scheduled to report for training camp in two weeks, following the kind of virtual offseason all NFL teams have been conducting since March. That has meant participating in team-conducted training sessions via teleconferencing, not in meeting rooms and on practice fields.

Brady, though, has been organizing informal, in-person practice sessions in Tampa since May, when Florida loosened stay-at-home orders. While that has helped the former New England Patriots quarterback and six-time Super Bowl winner become more familiar with his new teammates, he has also been doing so in defiance of a recommendation last month by the NFL Players Association.

Florida is now one of the foremost coronavirus hotspots in a nation that has seen rates of new infections shoot upward since June, with at least 128,000 dead. That has complicated the plans to return to play not only of the NFL but several prominent sports leagues in the United States.

Major League Soccer chose to withdraw one of its teams, FC Dallas, from a league tournament that is meant to unfold in a bubble at a Disney property near Orlando after 10 Dallas players and a member of the team’s technical staff tested positive. The event was set to begin Wednesday with a doubleheader, but one of those games had to be postponed because of an outbreak within one of the teams involved, Nashville SC.

With the pandemic showing few signs of drastically abating by September, when the NFL is set to kick off its regular season, Arians’s comments indicate that at least some within the league anticipate similar outbreaks. A spokesman for the Buccaneers did not immediately respond to a request for clarification on whether their head coach expects all his players to eventually begin showing symptoms of covid-19.

The NFL has adjusted its schedule, to some degree, to account for the pandemic. It plans to trim its preseason slate from four to two games and has allowed for a possible reduction of regular season games from 16 to as few as 12.

The NFLPA, however, has been pushing for the league to dispense with preseason games altogether in the interest of player safety. On Tuesday, union president J.C. Tretter, a center for the Cleveland Browns, wrote in a blog post on the NFLPA’s website that the league “believes that the virus will bend to football.”

“Every decision this year that prioritizes normalcy over innovation, custom over science or even football over health, significantly reduces our chances of completing the full season,” wrote Tretter, who advocated for an extended training camp that would also help players avoid major injuries after an unusually long period of relative inactivity.

“It has been clear for months that we need to find a way to fit football inside the world of coronavirus,” Tretter added. “Making decisions outside that lens is both dangerous and irresponsible.”

The NFL detailed on Friday coronavirus-related procedures for teams, including immediate testing for anyone showing symptoms and contact tracing in the event of a positive result. NFL Network reported Monday that in addition to players getting tested before commencing training camp, close family members and domestic partners would be, as well.

Citing coronavirus-related protocols implemented by the Buccaneers’ director of athlete performance, Arians told the Tampa Bay Times, “I’ve got a plan and I just have to be smart enough to stay with it.”

Arians had prostate cancer in 2007, then had cancerous cells removed from around his nose in 2013. During the 2016 season, while he was coaching the Arizona Cardinals, he was diagnosed with kidney cancer and finished out the schedule before undergoing surgery the following February to remove part of the organ.

“I got to be real careful. I’ll probably double with a mask and a [face] shield,” he said. “You know, because l already had my scare out there [in Arizona] once a couple of years ago."

Arians told the newspaper that he passed up any consideration of possibly sitting out the season because he did not want to miss the chance to coach a team led by Brady. He said that “being outside” at Tampa Bay’s stadium and other venues will help reduce the threat of transmission, but the Bucs also have several road games at domed stadiums.

“Being in an indoor stadium, that worries me a bit more,” he said. “And I’m really concerned about the away hotels and away locker rooms. That’s a big point of emphasis. The ventilation in those locker rooms is terrible, with guys getting out of the showers and getting treatment.”

Still, Arians sounded a note of confidence about how his squad, which he said featured “great leadership” on its roster, would fare amid the pandemic.

“It’s the team that adapts and has the most discipline, they’re going to win,” he said.