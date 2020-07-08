“He didn’t have an oxygen mask, we understand he was free diving and spearfishing out on the reef,” local police official Chris Tritton said, per the BBC. He added that Pullin appeared to be diving alone.

CNN described Pullin as “an experienced diver” who had previously dived at the artificial reef, located about 300 yards offshore. On June 26, he posted photos of his spearfishing exploits on his Instagram:

Nicknamed “Chumpy,” Pullin grew up in Mansfield, in the foothills of Australia’s Victorian Alps. His family operated a ski shop and Pullin began snowboarding at age 8, eventually becoming one of the country’s few winter sports stars. He won world championships in snowboard cross in 2011 and 2013 and competed for Australia at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics.

Geoff Lipshut, chief executive of the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia, told Reuters that Pullin had decided to retire from the sport last month but had not publicly revealed it to the world.

“He attacked every day with intensity and purpose,” Lipshut said.

“This is an incredibly sad day for us all,” Australian Olympic official Ian Chesterman told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“Chumpy was a champion bloke as well as being a champion athlete. He had great charisma that allowed him to be a natural leader.

“He was always prepared to give his time to build winter sport in this country because he was so passionate about what he did. His impact on Olympic sport can’t be overstated.”

According to Surf Life Saving Australia, an average of seven people per year drowned while snorkeling in the country’s waters between 2004 and 2018. The group advises against snorkeling or scuba diving alone.

