And apparently, the powers that be finally have accepted that a Ryder Cup without fans is not a Ryder Cup at all. According to ESPN’s Bob Harig, the PGA of America will announce Wednesday that this year’s match-play contest between a team of Americans and a team of Europeans will be postponed until 2021 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s Ryder Cup was scheduled to be held Sept. 25-27 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan, Wis. Harig says it will be moved to the same time frame in 2021. The Presidents Cup, which is held on Ryder Cup off years, will be moved to 2022, and the tournaments will alternate from there.

AD

AD

“There will not be a Ryder Cup this year,” a person familiar with the decision told Harig. “The Ryder Cup will go to 2021, the Presidents Cup to 2022, and then they will alternate from there.”

Ryder Cup fans are an entirely different animal than regular PGA or European Tour spectators, toeing the line of usual on-course civility as they attempt to unnerve the opposing team. It’s a spectacle rarely seen in the staid world of golf, and the thought of the golfers playing amid silence — as they have been doing since the PGA Tour restarted play after its coronavirus hiatus — did not generate much interest.

“I want a Ryder Cup with full capacity,” England’s Paul Casey, a four-time Ryder Cup veteran, said last month. “I want it with screaming fans. I saw the headlines. … I fully support that. Even as a European, knowing how loud that would be for the American team, that’s what I want. We want to play a Ryder Cup in that environment, in that cauldron, and [postponing] is the right thing to do."

AD

AD

Postponing the tournament a year wasn’t a matter of simply pushing everything back a year, Harig reports. The event is a joint production of the PGA of America and a consortium that includes the European PGA Tour, which relies heavily upon the revenue to run its other tournaments. The Presidents Cup, meanwhile, is operated by the PGA Tour, so the Ryder Cup had to coordinate the moves with that organization. Hotels, television deals, course availability: All of that had to be considered.