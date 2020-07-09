

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout celebrates with teammates as he returns to the dugout after hitting a grand slam off Detroit Tigers. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)

Baseball is about to get started, which means your fantasy draft can’t be too far away. If you haven’t been paying attention to the players as closely as you have in years past, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. And if you are looking for that extra edge we’ve got a little something special for you, too. Either way you will be able to make use of this year’s perfect draft.

A reminder about our definition of “perfect” for this exercise. “Perfect” means getting the optimal value at each draft spot. In other words, all the rosters in the draft below should outperform an average team, with most performing at a playoff-caliber level.

However, I will caution you that some players come off the board in this “perfect draft” at significantly different slots than their average draft position would suggest. This is a feature, not a bug. Take advantage of the discrepancy for added value in your league. Also, this will be updated if more players opt out of the 2020 season due to the health risks. Los Angeles Dodgers ace David Price, Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis and Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman are among a dozen players to already announce their plans.

[The DH is coming to the National League. Here are the best options for every team.]

Everything starts with projections for the truncated 2020 season. This is critical to discover how a player can impact the scoring categories. For hitters and pitchers, we determine how valuable they are relative to their position. Early in the draft we are looking for the best available player, but toward the later rounds we will need to make decisions based on position. For example, in Round 10, you may need a second baseman, a catcher, and an outfielder. Knowing who provides better value relative to the position they play will educate you on which is the better player to select.

Here is what a perfect fantasy baseball snake draft looks like in a 12-team, standard, 5×5 mixed, roto league with the following categories for batters: runs scored, home runs, RBI, stolen bases and batting average. For pitchers the categories are wins, saves, strikeouts, ERA and WHIP. Each roster will have a catcher, first baseman, second baseman, third baseman, shortstop, a middle infielder (2B or SS), a corner infielder (1B or 3B), four outfielders, a utility player (non-pitcher), nine pitchers and three bench players.

The biggest takeaway from the top of the draft is to avoid taking Ronald Acuña Jr. at No. 1. Or No. 2. Or even No. 3. Why go against the grain when many believe him to be the top fantasy pick of the year? His advantages over other players, especially among outfielders, are limited by the short season. The 22-year-old is expected to hit .284 with 13 home runs, 34 RBI, 36 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 56 games, per the latest FanGraphs projections. Here is how Acuña would rank with those numbers among outfielders:

Ronald Acuña Jr. 2020 projection Rank among outfielders Home runs 13 T-12th Runs scored 36 T-4th RBI 32 18th Stolen bases 11 1st Average .284 T-9th

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is a much safer top overall pick, as is Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich. Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers could entice you, too. He’s the reigning NL MVP and qualifies at first base and the outfield.

2020 projections POS AVG HR R RBI SB Mike Trout OF .296 17 46 42 6 Christian Yelich OF .303 13 33 35 9 Cody Bellinger 1B, OF .297 14 36 42 1 Ronald Acuña Jr. SS .284 13 36 32 11

Here are a few more key takeaways from the perfect draft:

Focus on players that can hit for average with power

For example, the average batting average for first-round picks is .292 and then it slowly declines from there. However, there are nine rounds throughout the draft (Rounds 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 13 and 16) where the average position player is expected to hit 10 or more home runs. You can also readily find 20 or more runs scored and RBI as well.

Make sure you have your starting third baseman and shortstop by the middle of the draft

After starting pitchers, the two positions that are expected to evaporate the fastest are shortstops and third baseman. At least 21 players at those positions are being drafted within the first 100 players, leaving few options to fill out your roster beyond that.

Third basemen Rafael Devers (Boston Red Sox) is the corner infielder to target here. Devers had a career year in 2019 after hitting .311 with 32 home runs, 115 RBI, 129 runs scored and eight stolen bases. He’s ranked fifth at the position by the experts audited by Fantasy Pros, with production expected to closely resemble last year’s numbers, albeit prorated for a shortened season.

[Braves and Nationals benefit the most from having a DH in 2020]

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner, a first-round pick per experts surveyed by Fantasy Pros, isn’t as reliable of an option. Turner hit .298 with 19 home runs, 96 runs scored and 57 RBI plus was among the league leaders in steals for the fourth year in a row with 35 stolen bases. However, he had the benefit of hitting leadoff with Anthony Rendon batting a few slots behind him. Rendon led the league in “others batted in” last season, the amount of RBI less his own home runs, leaving a hole in the lineup this time around.

Don’t overvalue speedsters

Turner and Acuña are just two examples of how speed won’t be as a big of a factor this year. There are more. In 2019, Mallex Smith of the Seattle Mariners led the majors with 46 stolen bases, 22 more than Kolten Wong, who ranked 10th. This year the difference between the top projected base-stealer (Adalberto Mondesi, 18) and the 10th best (six players tied with nine) is expected to be nine steals. There just isn’t enough time for the cream of the crop to rise high enough to make them significantly more valuable.

Don’t shy away from top closers

I would agree closers are a fickle bunch and there are cheap saves available later in the draft. But those valuable setup men and middle relievers usually find a way to take over the closer’s role at some point during the season. With only 60 games on the schedule, it might not be so easy.

Aroldis Chapman of the New York Yankees is among the elite closers for this season. The 32-year-old converted 37 of his 42 save opportunities in 2019 while producing a 2.21 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 85 strikeouts in 57 innings. His command of the strike zone improved last year, too, illustrated by a walk rate that dropped from 14 to 11 percent in just one season. Chapman also improved his hard-hit rate against from 32 percent in 2018 to 29 percent in 2019.

[Yankees and Dodgers among teams that benefit the most from 2020 schedule]

Kirby Yates struck out nearly 42 percent of batters for the San Diego Padres last year and only allowed an opposing batter to get a hit on the sweet spot of the bat, also known as a barrel, once every 24 at-bats, a good enough rate to put him in the 94th percentile in 2019.

Be wary of Washington Nationals closer Sean Doolittle. His hard-hit rate soared from 30 percent in the first-half of the season to 51 percent (!) after the all-star break. Doolittle’s ERA and FIP (what his ERA would be if he were to have experienced league average results on balls in play and league average timing) ballooned as well, making him a shaky option in 2020.

Sean Doolittle IP ERA FIP Hard-hit rate First half of 2019 37⅓ 3.13 2.95 30 percent Second half of 2019 22⅔ 5.56 6.39 51 percent

Shohei Ohtani’s value depends on your league’s format

Angels manager Joe Maddon said he intends to use a six-man rotation to allow Ohtani to pitch once a week this season. The 26-year-old pitched 10 games in 2018 before being requiring Tommy John surgery. He allowed 19 earned runs in 51 ⅔ innings of work (3.31 ERA) as a rookie but didn’t pitch during the 2019 campaign. He did, however, keep his spot in the lineup, batting .286 with 40 home runs over the past two seasons.

And therein lies the challenge. Ohtani will be the team’s designated hitter between starts, as he did as a rookie two years ago, but you have to be sure your league settings allow you to benefit from his dual role as a pitcher and hitter. If not it is unlikely he will pitch enough to make him a viable starter on your roster and his role as a DH limits his flexibility as a batter.

Because there are simply too many variables, I left Ohtani out of the perfect draft but if your rules allow him to be used as both a batter and pitcher his value lies somewhere between the sixth and seventh round given the following projections:

2020 projections as a hitter: .281 with nine home runs, 25 runs scored, 30 RBI and four stolen bases

2020 projections as a pitcher: 3-2 with a .377 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 50 strikeouts

Read more on MLB:

Shortened MLB season will cost more than 100 players a season in their primes

In a 60-game MLB season, one thing is certain: It’s going to get late early

Testing problems cast doubt on viability of MLB season, days after baseball’s return

Indians Manager Terry Francona says it’s ‘time to move forward’ and change name