Woods returned to televised golf in May, playing in a charity match with fellow pro Phil Mickelson and NFL stars Tom Brady and Peyton Manning and hitting the ball quite well on his home course in Florida.
“I thought it was the best I’ve seen him swing in a long time,” Butch Harmon, Woods’s former golf teacher, said on Sky Sports after the charity match. “His club was in a great position at the top. He wasn’t jumping off the ground trying to get distance. You noticed he went to a little fade to put the ball in play off the tee. He hit every fairway.”
Woods has skipped the first five tournaments of the PGA Tour’s return from its coronavirus hiatus but will return for the Memorial, one of the PGA Tour’s prime non-major events. At least year’s tournament, he shot a final-round 67 to finish in a tie for ninth.