The best sports venues, according to the Post Sports staff

Sports leagues are aiming to return to competition later this month, but even if those precarious plans are successful, things will be different. The NBA and NHL plan to play in centralized sites, with multiple games daily at the same venues. Major League Baseball intends to play in home parks, but with at most a smattering of fans present. With that in mind, we asked The Washington Post’s sportswriters, columnists and editors to share their favorite sports venues, past and present, as a reminder of what they were like when they were full and loud.

An aerial view of The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London in 2019. (Thomas Lovelock/AFP/Getty Images)

All England Club, Wimbledon, London

The perfectly ordered beauty is what you notice first. Then, the smell of thousands of petunias that perfume the grounds for the two-week duration of Wimbledon. But it’s the absence of things that make the All England Club my favorite venue in sports. The absence of corporate signage and jumbotrons. The absence of blaring music. Even the absence of color on tennis players’ outfits, which means the only colors you notice are the deep green and purple of the grandstands and structures, the blue sky above and grass underneath. It is rare sporting venue that’s not in competition with athletes; rather, it’s a showcase for them — and for the masterful strokes that champions can produce with a 12-ounce racket and one small ball. — Liz Clarke

Arthur Ashe Stadium, 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Center stage at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center is something to behold at any time of day during the U.S. Open because of how massive it is (nearly 24,000 seats) and because of the beautifully diverse, passionate crowd it draws to the year’s final Grand Slam. But it’s the best late at night during the sweaty, delirious hours, when the only spectators left are die-hard sports nuts, players’ friends or fans who’ve had a little (or more) too much to drink. Even better if it’s not a match with top billing. That’s when 24,000 seats feels intimate — just you and some friends sticking out five sets together. Heaven. — Ava Wallace

Cameron Crazies and fans of the Duke Blue Devils taunt North Carolina State's Torin Dorn at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2019. (Lance King/Getty Images)

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, N.C.

Conspiracy theorists will believe I picked this 9,314-seat gem because it’s on the campus of my alma mater. And sure, I’ll admit to some romanticism here: It’s the only venue I have ever snuck into — skipping endless nights in the legendary tent city by wearing a Domino’s delivery uniform or going through the service entrance carrying a large bag of ice. But as a sports arena, nothing like it remains. The students are loud. The floor is close. The seats are cramped. The air can be hot. You might even despise the home coach. Who cares? It’s the best venue in college basketball — or any sport. — Barry Svrluga

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

From the outside, there never has been much reason to love the Carrier Dome, with its near-Brutalist shell and 1980s-chic bubble on top (the roof is being replaced this summer). And the lack of air conditioning in a building named after an air-conditioning company always has been a peculiar quirk (AC also is getting added as part of the current upgrade). But get past all that, and you’re left with the jet-fighter roar of 33,000 delirious Syracuse basketball fans jeering Georgetown Coach John Thompson off the court in 1990 (with the ejected Thompson egging them on all the way), or an even louder din when the Orange football team can muster enough talent to attract a 50,000-seat sellout (admittedly, this doesn’t happen much anymore). The stadium literally blew you away, the air pressure supporting the roof forcefully expelling fans out the door and into the cold Syracuse night. — Matt Bonesteel

Churchill Downs, Louisville

The home of the fastest two minutes in sports is identifiable by its iconic twin spires, and I always will associate it with elegance, grace and skill, starting with the horses, extending to the jockeys and finally, the spectators. Growing up, I watched the Kentucky Derby on television, and soon got to visit the track and watch the smaller races when my aunt and uncle got married at Churchill Downs in May 2009. It will always hold a meaningful place in my life, and one day, I hope to go back to see the buzzing track during its main event. — Samantha Pell

Fans of Club America cheer for their team at the Azteca stadium in 2017 in Mexico City. (Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images)

Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Azteca is the RFK Stadium of Mexico, only twice as large. It’s old and crummy, but in my travels, no soccer venue carries the duality of sweet tradition and fervid intimidation. As a reporter, you are part of it — out in the open instead of tucked safely in a press box. It’s exhausting. When the house is full, the ramps are like L.A. freeways. It’s where Pele and Diego Maradona hoisted World Cup trophies; it’s also where the altitude and smog paralyze lungs, where U.S. teams almost always go to lose and where, after a Mexican goal, reporters hug their laptops to protect against the torrent of flying cerveza. — Steven Goff

Fenway Park, Boston

I miss Fenway Park. I miss seeing the iconic Citgo sign, walking across the bridge that runs over the Massachusetts Turnpike and past the Cask 'n Flagon bar and grill, where I’ve spent many a night.

I miss pointing out to my kids for the umpteenth time the exact spot where I stood, waited and slept in line for 18 hours before scoring a pair of 1988 postseason tickets. I miss the smell of sausages, the old man chanting peanuts and the countless jerseys with names of Red Sox legends — Williams, Yastrzemski, Evans, Ortiz and Betts — a true indication of just how long that person has followed his or her favorite team. I miss making my way through the old ballpark’s underbelly, cramped as it might be, before making our way up the tunnel where we are greeted by the bright red seats and the Green Monster in left, so huge and so close you feel as if you could reach out and touch it.

And I miss those tiny, uncomfortable seats, clearly made for someone smaller than my 6-3 frame, where I used to squirm with every pitch as if my life depended on it. I have mellowed since then, debatably, but I miss my summer home, and hopefully I’ll be able to visit again in 2021. — Tom Heleba

Franklin Field, University of Pennsylvania

Sure, Franklin Field hosts football, but it shines brightest during track and field’s annual Penn Relays, a street festival of Jamaican patties and fried Oreos, of yellow and green and of red, white and blue. It’s the past and the present and the future, with all-time greats such as Carl Lewis in the infield chatting up the current cast of Olympians and watching the prep and collegiate runners making strides toward joining them. In the past 15 years alone, Matthew Centrowitz won the high school mile before he was golden; Noah Lyles and his brother, Josephus, challenged the mighty Jamaican sprint squads year after year; and Drew Hunter claimed the 3,000 meters as an unknown, the mile the next year and then the distance-medley relay as a senior with the kind of ferocious comeback of which legends are made.

But nothing compares to 2010, when Usain Bolt took to the famed red track in the 4x100 relay for the only time as a professional. Jamaican fans engulfed the homestretch, chanting and waving their flags in the 90-plus-degree heat, with the American fans screaming “U-S-A” as they tried to drown them out. Once Bolt got the baton, it was over. He powered his way through the finish with easy grace, pointed to his supporters at the finish and smiled the way only the fastest man alive could. For once, no one cared who won or lost. — Scott Silverstein

Hartford Civic Center

Ah, the Civie. The hybrid home of the Hartford Whalers and a shopping mall. More important to this Nutmeg Stater, it was the closest place I could go to watch NHL-caliber hockey. (I still have my first ticket stub of the Whalers vs. the Quebec Nordiques pinned to my desk at the office. Remember the Nordiques? Remember office desks?) The Civie’s place in pro athletic annals is, at best, inglorious. Arguably, the most notable event held there was WrestleMania XI, and similar fisticuffs could be seen in the stands whenever the Whalers played the Boston Bruins. As a sports fan in Connecticut, you’re pulled between the poles of Boston and New York. But the Civic Center and the Whalers were all ours. The Civie still stands in the form of the XL Center, but alas, we could not save the Whale. Its pro sports tenant departed and took with it the Civie’s charm. When I last visited, the echoes of “Brass Bonanza” had faded, drowned out by late-'90s mall Muzak. — Mike Hume

Hayward Field, Eugene, Ore.

At Hayward Field, the University of Oregon’s track and field facility, you look out to a Rose Bowl-esque view with evergreens and mountains, but the sport makes this venue feel more intimate and niche. The brownish-red track, a well-manicured grass field and soft blue skies complement each other perfectly in the summer. It can single-handedly convince you the Pacific Northwest is the country’s best region. And if you stop by on the right day during an Olympic year, you’ll watch athletes become Olympians every few minutes, one of the greatest moments in sports. — Emily Giambalvo

The marching band of the Washington Huskies plays on the field at Huskey Stadium in 2007. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Husky Stadium, Seattle

The old Chicago Cubs-loving kid in me will hate that I didn’t choose Wrigley Field, but little compares to the beauty and vibe of Husky Stadium, dubbed the greatest setting in college football. The views — water, mountains, skyline — are stunning, and the woofing crowd is a great complement. An atmosphere that includes “sailgating” before games is hard to beat. — Jerry Brewer

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Mich.

The home of Michigan football has upgraded in multiple ways over the years, but one thing always stands out: You walk up to the gorgeous brick structure knowing it can hold over 110,000 people, but it only seems to be a few stories high. The feeling of enormity hits you when you walk through an entry tunnel and realize you’re nearly at the top of a bowllike structure that was built into the ground. From the tradition and history, to the winged helmets to the old-school benches for stands to the “M Club” banner, the Big House is one of the best sports venues in the world. — Kareem Copeland

Even if the crowd isn’t college football’s loudest, the weather doesn’t always cooperate, and the Wolverines don’t always take care of business like the old days, its magic comes from its fierce commitment to traditions. Sheer, record-setting size is its calling card — 107,000+ seats dropped in a 120,000-person college town — but the golf course tailgates, the banner tapping, the Slippery Rock score updates, and the magnificent band and fight song are what visitors remember. Covid’s true power will be on display if the Big House remains empty and silent come September. — Ben Golliver

Oracle Park, San Francisco

The ballpark pulses to the point that you believe it has its own life force. The cramped confines give off energy. The ocean sways just beyond the right field fence. The air smells like garlic fries and, um, other scents one smells in San Francisco. The sight lines are perfect, the fans on top of each other and the field, so watching a ballgame there is great. It treats all the other senses, too. — Adam Kilgore

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore

I was there that magical night when Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games played record in 1995, but I fell in love with Camden Yards going to a handful of games with my dad beginning when the stadium opened in 1992. There were small joys, such as Uncle Teddy’s pretzels and looking up at “THE SUN” sign above the scoreboard to see if the ‘H’ or ‘E’ would flash to indicate a hit or an error on a close call for the official scorer, and larger ones, including the distinctive brick B&O Warehouse along Eutaw Street. The skyline view of the Bromo Seltzer Tower may be gone, but almost 30 years later, the original retro ballpark remains the best. — Scott Allen

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif

Host of six U.S. Opens, Pebble Beach is the most iconic golf course in the United States, other than perhaps Augusta National. The sight lines are unmatched, particularly from the tee box at the 18th, the greatest closing hole in the sport. And who can forget Tiger Woods shooting 12-under 272 to win the 2000 U.S. Open there by 15 shots for the first leg of the “Tiger Slam?” — Gene Wang

RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. in 2017. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

RFK Stadium, Washington, D.C.

When it opened, fewer than 20 blocks from my house, I could ride my bike to Senators games. When I started at The Washington Post, the first press box I entered was at RFK — and immediately knocked a cup of coffee all over myself (getting a foul ball by Willie Horton). The first MLB player I interviewed was Senators rookie Lennie Randle: I walked into right field during batting practice and said, “Hi.” He said, “I don’t think you’re supposed to be out here.”

I covered many Skins games there, including the NFC championship that sent Washington to it first Super Bowl. Merely by its existence as a 45,000-seat “MLB-ready facility,” RFK was a key element in D.C. finally getting an MLB team back after a 33-year absence. Without RFK in 2005, would Washington have had a world championship in 2019?

In a period of hideous ballpark design, RFK may be the only multipurpose stadium that can, with eyes squinted, be called “almost beautiful.” The last time I walked out of the stadium, I stopped by the right field foul pole, looked back at the modernistic swoop of the place and thought, “I don’t care what anybody says, this is a majestic place.”

I also covered the Diplomats, saw World Cup games and listened to the Stones there. When my son was about to enter junior high, I took him and his best friend to the HFStival all-day rock concert. I stayed in the upper deck and had them check back every 90 minutes. As expected, they saw a lot of drunk, vomiting high schoolers in the restrooms, perhaps moderating future behavior by 10 percent (the best a parent can hope).

Fenway Park, Pebble Beach, the Olympic Stadium in Beijing and Madison Square Garden have their points, but for me, none compares to RFK. — Thomas Boswell

My favorite thing about pro sports is their communal tissue, and no venue was nearer to Washington’s guts than RFK. The bonds spanned generations and demographics; it didn’t matter what sport you loved, or even if you loved sports. This was a part of the District’s landscape, something you could point out from the top of the Cathedral or gaze at as you crossed the Anacostia. Maybe you remember the shaking stands, the flying seat cushions or “We Want Dallas.” Maybe it was the smoke bombs, the Lot 8 tailgates, the World Cup classics or MLS Cup. Maybe it was the anarchic freedom of those wacky early Nats seasons. Maybe it was the lightning strike at the Tibetan Freedom concert, or HFStival. Maybe it was the raccoons. In those final unruly years, I would wander into a giant storage room inside the building’s bowels and pick through the dusty old beer ads and promotional signs from seasons past. It felt like the attic of Washington sports, and I loved it. — Dan Steinberg

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

I love the airy mixture of the singular stadium and New Year’s Day and all the new-year hope. I love the stylish neon “Rose Bowl” sign out front with its old-Hollywood glamour, especially at night on the way to the car with a fresh memory of some latest American-football drama. I love the fact it’s in California and in peerless California air. I love the view of the San Gabriel Mountains from the press box. I love that even though the stadium holds 90,000, you can’t really see it from anywhere except almost right up next to it. I love that once, when I did a USC-UCLA doubleheader and arrived to the UCLA game in the third quarter, I had to park my car in a nearby neighborhood and amble down a hill in my good shoes to reach the stadium. I love that, on the golf course that doubles as a parking lot on game days, I once returned from a Rose Bowl game to see a car that had toppled into a sand trap. You talk about a hazard. — Chuck Culpepper

A general view from the street of Tiger Stadium circa 1989 in Detroit, Michigan. (Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

Tiger Stadium, Detroit

The corner of Michigan and Trumbull was basically the opposite of every modern stadium. Its concourses were narrow, dark and let’s just say not sparkling clean. Entering them was akin to leaving the regular world, wandering through a cave and emerging on the other side in a magical world of emerald green grass, clean white lines and the sharpest home uniforms in baseball. Even more anachronistically, affordable seats took priority over luxury boxes and club levels. Imagine a stadium with 52,000 seats and more than 20 percent of them available for five bucks. As late as the 1990s, we didn’t have to imagine in Motown. — Matt Rennie

Morgan and Kathy Wootten Gymnasium, Hyattsville, MD

It’s not a quintessential high school basketball gym. It’s too big and manicured to be considered that. But it’s an incubator for some of the country’s best amateur talent, and there’s few environments in the DMV that rival DeMatha Catholic High School hosting a conference game in the thick of winter. Fans are up against the court, breathing on the bench, hanging over the railing that rings the quasi upper deck. The building holds noise like a metal safe. The student section and band behind each basket make sure there’s plenty to hold. — Jesse Dougherty

Wrigley Field, Chicago

Your taxi turns off Lake Shore Drive and bends west, and slowly it comes into view, appearing, at least from a few blocks’ distance, not much different than it must have looked 100 years ago. For me, Wrigley Field is an immersive experience: the beauty, the neighborhood, the atmosphere, the history. And a lot of that history is personal. My mom used to say I was almost born at Wrigley Field: She attended a game with my dad, in the bleachers, the day before she went into labor with me. My dad went to games there as a kid with his own dad and rode his bike there as a teenager. On one of my first trips there as a sportswriter, I got Harry Caray, the fabled Cubs play-by-play man, to say hello on the air to my grandparents, who watched every game religiously at their home in the northwest corner of the city. I’m told my grandma almost choked on her tuna fish sandwich when she heard it. Most of them are gone now: my mom, my grandma, Harry. But with any luck, Wrigley Field will outlast us all. — Dave Sheinin

Which venues did we miss?

