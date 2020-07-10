UFC announced Thursday night that it will not offer welterweight Mike Perry another bout until he completes a treatment program for alcohol and behavioral issues after a video surfaced Wednesday that showed Perry punching a man and shouting a racial slur at a restaurant in Lubbock, Tex.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry,” the UFC’s statement read. “The conduct displayed by Perry is not reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behavior and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on the UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seek professional treatment, including substance and behavioral counseling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.”

The video shows Perry arguing with restaurant patrons as he’s walking out of the establishment and sending one man to the ground with a punch.

In the Lubbock police report, obtained by numerous media outlets, Perry is alleged to have struck three people during the incident, knocking one man unconscious and sending him to the hospital. Described as agitated by police when they arrived, the 28-year-old Perry alleged “these people were putting their hands on me as I was trying to leave the building” and that everything started when the first alleged victim began “saying things about” Perry’s girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez.

Lubbock police charged Perry with Class A assault, a misdemeanor.

Perry seemed to reference the incident in tweets sent Tuesday and Wednesday.

“If you see us in public and you get too close, I’m gonna hit you,” he wrote in one. “Social distancing says you gotta stay 6 feet away from us. You come in my bubble you getting Sparta kicked in the nuts and f----- stone cold stunnered b---- !”

The other tweet was sent seven minutes later.

Perry wrote “no comment” in his most recent tweet Wednesday, which was sent about two hours after the video surfaced.

Perry (14-6), who snapped a two-bout losing streak with a unanimous-decision win over Mickey Gall on June 27, has a history of run-ins with the law, and with making racist and homophobic comments. In 2014, he spent six months in a Florida jail after violating his probation for a burglary charge with a battery arrest.

In May 2018, he used the n-word in a number of tweets discussing fellow welterweight Tyron Woodley, who is black (Woodley said he was not offended because he said Perry was using the word as a way to describe their friendship, and Perry said he’s allowed to use the term because a home DNA kit showed him to be 2 percent of African descent.)

Later that year, ahead of a fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Perry created a promotional video that showed him in Native American regalia:

Earlier this year, Perry used the n-word in a derogatory fashion in tweets directed at actor Michael Jai White, who is black, after comments White made about a 2009 martial arts film in which he starred. In May, he directed homophobic slurs toward fellow fighter Darren Till.

Until Thursday, UFC had never sanctioned Perry for his actions.

