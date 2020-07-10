The video shows Perry arguing with restaurant patrons as he’s walking out of the establishment and sending one man to the ground with a punch.

In the Lubbock police report, obtained by numerous media outlets, Perry is alleged to have struck three people during the incident, knocking one man unconscious and sending him to the hospital. Described as agitated by police when they arrived, the 28-year-old Perry alleged “these people were putting their hands on me as I was trying to leave the building” and that everything started when the first alleged victim began “saying things about” Perry’s girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez.

Lubbock police charged Perry with Class A assault, a misdemeanor.

Perry seemed to reference the incident in tweets sent Tuesday and Wednesday.

“If you see us in public and you get too close, I’m gonna hit you,” he wrote in one. “Social distancing says you gotta stay 6 feet away from us. You come in my bubble you getting Sparta kicked in the nuts and f----- stone cold stunnered b---- !”

The other tweet was sent seven minutes later.

Perry wrote “no comment” in his most recent tweet Wednesday, which was sent about two hours after the video surfaced.

Perry (14-6), who snapped a two-bout losing streak with a unanimous-decision win over Mickey Gall on June 27, has a history of run-ins with the law, and with making racist and homophobic comments. In 2014, he spent six months in a Florida jail after violating his probation for a burglary charge with a battery arrest.

In May 2018, he used the n-word in a number of tweets discussing fellow welterweight Tyron Woodley, who is black (Woodley said he was not offended because he said Perry was using the word as a way to describe their friendship, and Perry said he’s allowed to use the term because a home DNA kit showed him to be 2 percent of African descent.)

Later that year, ahead of a fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Perry created a promotional video that showed him in Native American regalia:

Earlier this year, Perry used the n-word in a derogatory fashion in tweets directed at actor Michael Jai White, who is black, after comments White made about a 2009 martial arts film in which he starred. In May, he directed homophobic slurs toward fellow fighter Darren Till.

Until Thursday, UFC had never sanctioned Perry for his actions.