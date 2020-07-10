This prep race is second only to the Florida Derby in terms of its propensity to produce the Kentucky Derby winner. Twenty three horses have used the Blue Grass as a springboard to claim the traditional first leg of the Triple Crown, however that hasn’t been the case of late. The most recent horse to do so was Street Sense in 2007.

One interesting development for this year’s Blue Grass is the entry of multiple graded stakes winner Swiss Skydiver, scheduled to become the second filly to run in the race since Harriet Sue finished fifth in 1944. The daughter of Daredevil is already nominated for the Triple Crown and a victory on Saturday would only increase the speculation she would race against the boys in the Kentucky Derby (she leads all fillies with 310 points on the Kentucky Oaks leader board). This weekend she will have a five-pound advantage against the colts, who all carry 123 pounds. Swiss Skydiver will carry 118 pounds.

“In any other year, it’d be an easy decision to just go on and run in the Ashland,” explained trainer Kenny McPeek as to why Swiss Skydiver will race in the Bluegrass instead. “But I’ve got another filly [Envoutante] who’s really doing well also, and I don’t like going into a race knowing I’m going to beat myself.”

“I think this’ll be fun,” said McPeek. “If [Swiss Skydiver] can jump through this hoop, maybe she’ll be a Derby horse. Let’s just hope she gets a fair run at it.”

Blue Grass Stakes (Grade 2)

9th race at Keeneland, 1⅛ miles on dirt

Pick: No. 7 Swiss Skydiver, 3-1 on the morning line

This is a weak field of horses. Five have never won anything after breaking their maiden. Two others have never won a race other than an optional claiming event. There are three horses who have won a listed stakes race and three more with at least one graded stakes win. Only one of those three, Swiss Skydiver, has more than one Grade 1 or Grade 2 win on the books. She’s also the only one with two triple-digit Brisnet speed figures in the field and both of those were earned in graded stakes races. Par for this race is 98, giving her speed to spare despite going against members of the opposite sex.

The past few years have also been kind to favorites in this race. Carpe Diem (paid $2.80 in 2015), Good Magic (paid $5.20 in 2018) and Vekoma (paid $4.80 in 2019) were all victorious post-time favorites in Keeneland’s signature event.

Here are win selections for the other graded stakes race Saturday at Keeneland.

Appalachian (Grade 2)

4th race at Keeneland, one mile on turf

Pick: No. 4 Alms, 6-5 on the morning line

Alms is looking to rebound from her first career loss, a fifth-place finish in the Tepin Stakes at Churchill Downs in May. She had won four straight before that, including two Grade 3 races as a 2-year-old, the Matron Stakes at Belmont Park and the Jimmy Durante Stakes at Del Mar.

This daughter of City Zip is the only graded stakes winner in the field of six and the only one with more than one Brisnet speed figure at or close to par for this class of race.

Madison (Grade 1)

5th race at Keeneland, seven furlongs on dirt

Pick: No. 7 Mia Mischief, 3-1 on the morning line

This race doesn’t have any early speed types that like to set the pace from the front, leaving the trio of Amy’s Challenge, Mia Mischief and Guarana to sort that out. The rest of the field prefers to press the pace or make a late move, giving the first flight of horses an advantage.

Amy’s Challenge is 0-for-4 at the distance (all graded stakes races) with a second- and third-place finish while Guarana is a two-time Grade 1 winner moving up in class off her last start, a decisive optional claiming win over seven furlongs in the slop. Mia Mischief, on the other hand, has done well at seven furlongs (6-2-2-0), has enough speed to contend and is a graded stakes winner herself. Plus, her trainer (Steven Asmussen) and jockey (Ricardo Santana Jr.) are on a bit of a hot streak. The three are 4-1-0 over their last 13 races.

Shakertown (Grade 2)

6th race at Keeneland, 5½ furlongs on turf

Pick: No. 9 Texas Wedge, 6-1 on the morning line

Trainer Peter Miller has guided this gelding to four wins in eight tries at the distance (plus a second- and third-place finish) with one of those victories the Grade 2 Hernandez Stakes at Santa Anita in January. Texas Wedge also has a pressing style that should fare well among a field full of front-runners with a speed figure at or close to par for this race this season, something only he, Extravagant Kid and Bound for Nowhere can claim on their resumes.

As an added bonus, Miller has thrown a profit for graded stakes events (earning bettors 12 cents for every $2 wagered) and when jockey Flavien Prat rides his horses the two are also profitable over the last 60 days (earning bettors 80 cents per $2 wagered).

Ashland (Grade 1)

7th race at Keeneland, 1-1/16 miles on dirt

Pick: No. 2 Venetian Harbor, 6-5 on the morning line

The lone front-runner in this small field of six horses, Venetian Harbor won the Graded 2 Las Virgenes Stakes at Santa Anita in February and finished second in the Grade 3 Fantasy Stakes at Oaklawn Park in May. The latter earned her a 98 Brisnet speed figure (two less than par for this race) and a career-high 106 pace figure, both encouraging signs for Saturday’s race. Her bullet workout in July (five furlongs in 58.6 seconds) only reinforces she’s ready to fire.

Jenny Wiley (Grade 1)

8th race at Keeneland, 1-1/16 miles on turf

Pick: No. 5 Mucho Unusual, 8-1 on the morning line

Mucho Unusual ships in from the west coast with one Grade 2 win on her resume (the San Clemente Stakes at Del Mar last July) and a closing kick that should get her in the mix as the horses turn down the stretch. This daughter of Mucho Macho Man closed the final quarter mile of her last race, the Grade 1 Gamely at Santa Anita, in 23.2 seconds, well below the 24-second mark earned by true graded stakes turf contenders. None of the others in the field broke the same barrier in a Grade 1 or Grade 2 event.

Plus, trainer Tim Yakteen has won 7 of 26 with his shippers (27 percent, earning bettors 45 cents per $2 wagered) and jockey Julien Leparoux has a positive return (earning bettors 23 cents per $2 wagered) with horses like Much Unusual that prefer to stalk the pace before making their final move.