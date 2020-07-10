Posey said Friday that he and his wife, Kristen, have adopted twin girls who were born prematurely and are in neonatal intensive care. The adoption process was completed Thursday.
“A week ago, identical twin girls were born that my wife and I are adopting,” he told reporters. “My wife, myself and our older children are overwhelmed with joy … to share life with them. Since I knew this adoption was on the table, I’ve decided to opt out of the 2020 season. We feel this is the best decision for our babies.”
“After weighing it for a long time, talking to doctors, I just feel like in the current state that we are right now, and these babies being as fragile as they are for the next four months at minimum, this ultimately wasn’t that difficult of a decision for me,” Posey added.
The girls are doing well, Posey said.
Posey, 33, will forgo $7.93 million in salary. Under the terms of the health and safety agreement agreed to by Major League Baseball and the players’ union, only players deemed high-risk — because of preexisting medical conditions that would make them vulnerable to the coronavirus — will receive their salaries and service time if they opt out.
Other players who have opted out of the 60-game season, set to begin later this month, include Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and pitcher Joe Ross, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, Colorado Rockies utility man Ian Desmond and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Mike Leake.