But a little more than a week into summer camp training, as baseball careens toward a scheduled July 23 Opening Day, MLB’s testing process has been beset by problems, threatening to undermine players’ confidence in the safety of playing under these trying circumstances.

Test results, which MLB had hoped to turn around in 24 hours, have in some cases taken more than 72 hours to arrive, forcing multiple teams to cancel workouts this week. There have been reports of at least one false positive and one test being lost, in both cases sidelining a player as it is sorted out. And the Utah lab, Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory, subcontracted two weeks ago with a second lab at Rutgers University, with MLB’s blessing, to speed up and streamline the process, according to a person familiar with the league’s testing program.

AD

AD

While most of the problems have stemmed from the collection and logistics side of the process, exacerbated by closures over the Independence Day weekend, the overall effect has been to place MLB in damage-control mode over its testing process — a daunting development as the sport seeks to guide as many as 1,800 players and hundreds of additional staffers through a three-week training camp, a 60-game regular season and a full postseason.

If the testing system is flawed, players and others have asked, is it really safe to play in 2020?

“If we really want this to succeed, we’re going to have to figure this out,” Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant said Tuesday on a videoconference with reporters, echoing a sentiment others have expressed. “I wanted to play this year because I felt that it would be safe and I would be comfortable. But honestly, I don’t really feel that way.”

AD

AD

MLB and SMRTL argue their testing program isn’t flawed at all, and in fact is as accurate and effective as any in the country, despite the early hiccups — which they blame almost entirely on shipping problems stemming from the holiday weekend. The resulting outcry, they say, obscured the fact SMRTL is turning around more than 95 percent of the samples it receives by the end of the same day.

“You couldn’t put a better protocol together,” said Daniel Eichner, SMRTL’s president and laboratory director.

But the major test for MLB will come in the next two weeks — with some players, such as Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout, still waiting to decide whether to play in 2021 — and into late July, as the sport attempts to launch a regular season with teams playing in their home stadiums and traveling between cities, with players and essential staff tested every other day.

“We can’t just crush MLB because this is new to them, too — the testing facility and what they’ve been able to create,” Cubs Manager David Ross said. “I just urge patience for everybody. I know we’ve talked [to MLB] about that, and they’ve assured me that things are getting on the right track.”

The early delays in receiving test results forced five teams to cancel workouts this week, including the Washington Nationals, whose general manager, Mike Rizzo, issued a pointed statement saying MLB “needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab. Otherwise, Summer Camp and the 2020 season are at risk.”

AD

AD

In a statement on July 6, MLB said it collected 3,740 samples from intake screening — which players and staff had to take upon arrival and pass before being allowed into stadiums — between June 27 and July 3, and that SMRTL had reported results for 98 percent of the samples by the end of July 5.

In response to the delays blamed largely on the holiday weekend, MLB said the lab would be operating “on a seven-day-a-week schedule from July 5 through the end of the World Series.”

The early stumbles, however, have increased the scrutiny on baseball’s intricate and ambitious testing plan, which is charged with obtaining, shipping and analyzing around 14,000 samples each week, and turning around those results quickly — ideally within 24 hours, but at most 48.

AD

The margin of error, essentially, is zero, as one large outbreak could scuttle the season.

AD

MLB said Friday that 83 individuals, including 71 players, have tested positive thus far through intake and every-other-day “monitoring” tests, out of 11,149 samples — a rate of 0.7 percent. Of the players who have tested positive, 58 were discovered during intake testing, and the other 13 through monitoring testing — meaning they tested positive after arriving at camps.

MLB is not naming individual players who test positive, citing privacy laws and the union’s preferences, though it is typically obvious when a player is absent from workouts without an official explanation that he has either tested positive or is isolating due to an exposure.

For MLB, the choice of labs to run its coronavirus testing program was a natural. Founded in 2002 as the anti-doping hub for the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics, SMRTL is certified by the World Anti-Doping Agency — with MLB at the top of a client list that also includes several Olympic sports, the PGA Tour and UFC — and has also received federal certification to perform diagnostic, lab-specimen testing. Earlier this year, MLB paid to convert part of the lab to coronavirus testing.

AD

AD

“The lab in Utah has assured us of a 24-hour turnaround on all of our tests,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said on CNN on May 14, “so we feel comfortable that by doing multiple tests per week and trying to minimize the turnaround time we’re doing everything humanly possible to make sure the players are safe.”

Eichner, a former professional field hockey player in his native Australia, has worked in anti-doping for most of his professional life, but also has a PhD in viral immunology from the Australian National University. Still, the lab’s switch-over from one realm to the other has invited skepticism from experts.

“Not to say an anti-doping lab couldn’t convert its processes over to test for covid-19, but the methodologies used for drug-testing vs testing for pathogens are just different,” Kelly Wroblewski, director, infectious diseases at the Association of Public Health Laboratories in Silver Spring. “A lot of the skills are the same but the methodologies are different. It wouldn’t surprise me if a lab designed to test for one thing that was converted to test for infectious diseases is having some challenges.”

AD

AD

Running 14,000 tests per week, Wroblewski added, “would be hard for any lab to pull off.”

In response, Eichner pointed both to his doctorate in viral immunology and the fact that, unlike some other diagnostic labs still testing for other diseases as part of their operations, SMRTL is focused solely on coronavirus.

“The criticisms, with people saying we don’t have a lot of experience testing for coronavirus — well, no one does,” Eichner said. “It’s a new virus. We have a ton of experience now, because we have done so much of it.”

SMRTL, however, is actually the final step in a chain. To collect samples, MLB uses saliva collections kit manufactured by Spectrum Solutions Inc. of Draper, Utah. The league uses Comprehensive Drug Testing of Irvine, Calif., to distribute, collect and ship the samples. And SMTRL itself uses a polymerase chain reaction test developed by and purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific of Waltham, Mass.

AD

AD

In conducting the lab tests, SMRTL uses the “pooling” method, in which a small number of saliva samples are combined and tested as one in the interest of efficiency; only in the event of a positive result are the individual samples tested separately to pinpoint the source of the positive. The pooling method is endorsed by the FDA, which on June 29 released guidelines for labs using it in coronavirus testing.

The FDA didn’t approve the first EUA for a saliva-based coronavirus test until mid-April; before that, nearly all tests relied on a nasopharyngeal swab.

SMRTL’s specific test has yet to gain the approval of the FDA, but after validating its test in the lab — through what it called “rigorous” studies — it has filed an Emergency Use Authorization with the agency, which is pending. FDA approval for a diagnostic test requires proof of accuracy and typically takes months or even years to receive. However, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the FDA has allowed labs to sell tests that have been validated in lab testing for up to 15 days before they must submit an EUA application.

The FDA’s current approval process, however, is a “very skimpy” one compared with the process used before the coronavirus pandemic, said Diana Zuckerman, president of the National Center for Health Research and a Washington Nationals season ticket holder.

AD

AD

“Normally,” she said, “you wouldn’t even be allowed to sell these tests until the FDA has approved them.”

SMRTL has said the accuracy rate of its testing meets or exceed the FDA standard of 95 percent. An MLB official put the figure closer to 99 percent.

However, even at 99 percent accuracy, MLB’s testing program, at a volume of 14,000 tests per week, would result in 140 false positives or false negatives each week. MLB has sought to reduce that number, the league said, by retesting all positive results — which adds another four or five hours to the process, but in theory would reduce the instances of false positives to near zero.

The lab “is conducting a level of analysis and turnaround that is unprecedented in COVID testing, including providing an extra layer of confirmation for all positive test results to rule out false positive concerns,” MLB said in a statement this week.

A much bigger problem than false positives, however, is false negatives — since the former would only result in a player or staffer being isolated unnecessarily, while the latter could result in a larger outbreak if an infected person is mistakenly allowed to continue participating. SMRTL has multiple internal controls to minimize the likelihood of false negatives, and said it has yet to receive documentation alleging or proving a false negative.

But in an environment such as baseball, even a false positive can have a deleterious effect, putting a team at a competitive disadvantage as a player isolates away from the team.

Joey Gallo, arguably the Texas Rangers’ best player, was sidelined for the first week-plus of summer camp after testing positive for coronavirus via the intake process on June 27. A second test confirmed the initial positive diagnosis. According to the protocols, he had to test negative twice via tests taken at least 24 hours apart and show no fever for 72 hours.

However, Gallo, who reportedly was asymptomatic, also twice took coronavirus tests at a private lab in Dallas — both times using nasal swabs, as opposed to the PCR/saliva tests used by SMRTL — and has told reporters both came back negative. A Rangers spokesman declined to comment Thursday, and an MLB official declined to comment on Gallo’s case but said the league stands behind the accuracy of its testing.

Under the terms of MLB’s testing program, jointly run by the league and the union, a health and safety committee — made up of one league official, one union official and a doctor chosen by each side — is charged with resolving such issues. In any case, Gallo, who had been isolating since June 27, was finally cleared and allowed to join his teammates for their workout Friday.

As Opening Day approaches, baseball insists the rash of early problems over the holiday weekend was an aberration which, as it slowly slips into the past, will give way to a smooth operation from now through the end of October — though one operating at maximum effort at all times, with no room for error.

In recent days, a help wanted ad appeared on job websites. SMRTL, it said, is seeking “highly motivated” and qualified individuals for part-time lab aide positions as “part of our laboratory team testing saliva samples for the novel coronavirus,” focusing on “samples from the sports world.”

The work schedule, the ad stated, includes weekends.