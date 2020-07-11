Maryland said those who tested positive have been notified and are self-isolating. The Prince George’s County Health Department is conducting contact tracing and those affected will follow a 14-day self-observation period.

Maryland does not release the names of athletes who test positive, so it is not clear if the cases involved members of the football team or were connected to other sports. Some athletes from men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer and field hockey are scheduled to begin voluntary individual workouts Monday. Athletes from those sports were included in this round of testing.

The Big Ten announced Thursday that fall sports teams, including football, will play only conference opponents this year. Maryland had nonconference games scheduled against Towson, Northern Illinois and West Virginia. The conference said in a statement that it is “also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate.”

The Big Ten was the first Power Five conference to announce an adjustment to its college football season because of the coronavirus. The Pac-12 announced the same decision Friday. Leaders around the sport have expressed some concern about the likelihood of playing college football this fall.

“We may not have sports in the fall,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said on the Big Ten Network. “We may not have a college football season in the Big Ten.”

The Ivy League announced Wednesday that it will not hold sports during the fall semester, becoming the first Division I conference to suspend its football season. The conference said it will decide at a later date whether fall sports could be held in the spring.

With coronavirus cases rising in the United States, numerous college football programs have had to suspend workouts because of positive tests. Ohio State and North Carolina paused football workouts this week.

In an email to students, the University of Maryland said it plans to hold about 20 percent of undergraduate classes at least partially in-person during the fall semester. All courses with more than 50 students will be held online.

