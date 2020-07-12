Wojnarowski is still expected to be part of ESPN’s coverage of the NBA season in Orlando, just at a later date. The suspension is believed to be between one and two weeks, according to those same people.

The suspension comes after Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) tweeted an image of an email from Wojnarowski on Friday in which the reporter responded to a news release sent out by the senator’s office with an expletive.

AD

Hawley sent out a news release publicizing a letter he wrote to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Hawley criticized the league for allowing messages that promote social justice on jerseys this summer but not allowing messages that support law enforcement or are critical of China’s Communist Party.

AD

In the email sent to Hawley’s press office, Wojnarowski wrote, “F--- You,” without censoring the expletive.

Hawley posted an image of the email on Twitter with the message, “Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad.”

Wojnarowski tweeted an apology Friday, writing: “I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake. I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Sen. Hawley to apologize directly."

AD

ESPN released its own statement Friday, reading: “This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it. It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Sen. Hawley."

ESPN declined to comment Sunday. The website Outkick first reported Wojnarowski’s suspension.

As part of the resumption of the NBA season after a months-long hiatus due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, the league and its players’ association negotiated messages that players could display on the backs of their jerseys in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests around the country against police brutality and racial injustice. In his letter to Silver, Hawley suggested players also display messages that support police and the military.

AD

AD

Hawley’s letter was also critical of the league’s support of social justice causes versus its reaction to Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, who tweeted his support for pro-Democracy protesters in Hong Kong last fall ahead of an exhibition tour through China. The NBA has lucrative TV and merchandise business ties to China, and after a backlash from the Chinese government, Morey deleted the tweet, and the league called his comments “regrettable.”