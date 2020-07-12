While rest and recovery bodes well for an experience-laden group, the lengthy time off the ice is a prevalent worry. For the league, the pause and its circumstances bring the most important unknowns. Restarting sports amid a pandemic will put safety at the forefront of every conversation moving forward, starting with Monday’s start date.

AD

AD

With protocols in place, the team will hold its formal training camp from July 13-25 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The Capitals are scheduled to travel on July 26 to Toronto, the Eastern Conference hub city in the league’s expanded 24-team postseason format. Every team will play an exhibition game between July 28-30, and qualifying games leaguewide are slated to start Aug. 1. The Capitals, who will bring a roster of no more than 31 players, will play their first round-robin game for seeding on Aug. 3. Their training camp roster will feature 20 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goalies.

Here are five things to watch as training camp unfolds.

Who will be the Capitals “black aces”?

AD

If all expected players return to Washington for training camp, the team’s lineup is pretty much set heading into the round-robin games.

AD

Before the pause, Washington had settled on a consistent group of 12 forwards. With Brendan Leipsic no longer with the team, Travis Boyd is a solid 13th member of the forward corps. Add in the seven defensemen who rotated before the season paused, plus Braden Holtby and Ilya Samsonov in goal, and the Capitals have 22 roster spots accounted for. That leaves nine open spots heading into the playoffs.

The Capitals also have at least two players who could leave and come back if the team advances far enough. Lars Eller and Carl Hagelin are both expecting to welcome a child, in August and September, respectively. If they do leave, they would have to quarantine and test negative for four consecutive days before being cleared to play. Hagelin told a Swedish publication that he might need to leave. Eller has not yet addressed the topic.

AD

Black ace possibilities to watch in camp include Connor McMichael (C)*, Brian Pinho (F), Philippe Maillet (F), Daniel Sprong (F), Beck Malenstyn (F), Shane Gersich (F), Garrett Pilon (C), Martin Fehervary (D), Tyler Lewington (D), Alex Alexeyev (D)*, Pheonix Copley (G) and Vitek Vanecek (G).

AD

*McMichael and Alexeyev are most likely in camp for the experience, and probably will not play in the playoffs.

What will the defensive pairings look like?

The defense will be key if the Capitals are to make a run at their second Stanley Cup in three years. While the group is spearheaded by Norris Trophy contender John Carlson, it was still working to be a cohesive, strong unit.

AD

Coach Todd Reirden had been tinkering with the pairings before the pause. Radko Gudas was a healthy scratch in four of the last five games. The expected defensive pairings for the canceled March 12 game against the Detroit Red Wings were Michal Kempny and Carlson, Brenden Dillon and Dmitry Orlov, and Jonas Siegenthaler and Nick Jensen.

Is Braden Holtby guaranteed his spot in net?

Reirden told reporters in mid-June that Holtby will get the starting nod for the playoffs.

AD

“I think, going into it, it’s Braden Holtby’s job to lose, and I feel confident in him,” Reirden said. “I felt confident with where things were going right before the pause in terms of how his game was coming around, and I think he’ll get the first crack at it.”

AD

Samsonov also should see time in the round-robin phase. Holtby, a pending free agent, posted a 25-14-6 record with an .897 save percentage and a 3.11 goals against average in the regular season. Samsonov had a standout rookie year as his backup, going 16-6-2 with a .913 save percentage and a 2.55 goals against average.

Is it Ilya Kovalchuk’s time?

Remember Ilya Kovalchuk? Traded from Montreal to the Capitals in late February for a 2020 third-round draft pick, he played in seven games for Washington, recording one goal and three assists.

AD

Kovalchuk came to Washington in hopes of winning the Stanley Cup. He saw the potential of the Capitals and their strong core, led by Alex Ovechkin. Now, after a long pause, the pending free agent will finally get his shot.

AD

His usage during the playoffs will be worth watching. Reirden had started to use Kovalchuk on the same line as Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov when coming out of a successful penalty kill.

How will the Capitals’ power play look?

The power play was one of the Capitals’ more inconsistent aspects during the last couple months of the season. The team tried to shake up the units, diverting from its mainstay of Ovechkin, Carlson, Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom when zone entries and puck movement faltered. Reirden brought up Jakub Vrana to the first power play unit, as Kuznetsov went down to the second, to try to create a spark. He then continued to tweak the unit, as Vrana and Kuznetsov flipped again by the time the season paused. Reirden also tried to more equally balance the ice time between the two units.

AD

AD

In the Capitals’ final 10 games before the pause, they went 2-for-23 — just 8.7 percent — on the power play. The Capitals ranked 17th in the NHL, with a 19.4 percent success rate, during the regular season. Expect to see the regular cast of players in the power play units to start the postseason, but shake-ups would not be surprising.