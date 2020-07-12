“From an intellectual point of view and a medical point of view,” Popovich told reporters in a video conference call Saturday, “I would have to say, not probably, but I am safer here — if this bubble works — I’m safer here than I would be in Texas. For sure. As you see what’s going on there.

“I talked to a lot of people, I talked to [Commissioner] Adam [Silver], and you find out pretty quickly what he and his staff of many have gone through to put this thing together,” Popovich said. “I honestly do believe, and it’s not just me being a loyal soldier to the NBA, I’ve done my share of criticizing here and there when I thought it was necessary, but I don’t know where else you would be as safe as we are right now. They can’t spoil us here as much as they usually do, before COVID — we’re pretty spoiled, in all kinds of ways. So we’re not as spoiled now, but it’s good for all of us.”

The oldest active coach in the NBA, Popovich is at a higher risk of experiencing complications if he contracts the novel coronavirus.

“If you’re thinking person, you’re going to look at all sides of a situation,” he said. “Especially being 71 years old, I thought: ‘Is this where I want to spend a lot of my time? Doing this? Under these circumstances?’ ”

Popovich’s short time in the dorm-like environment near Orlando has given him flashbacks to his formative years in Colorado.

“The last couple days, I thought I was going through my doolie [freshman] year at training camp at the [Air Force] Academy,” he said.

Popovich joins New Orleans Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry, 65, and Houston Rockets Coach Mike D’Antoni, 69, as high-risk coaches who have opted to participate in the league’s revamped season. Assistant coaches such as Pelicans associate head coach Jeff Bzdelik, 67, and Lakers assistant Lionel Hollins, 66, are not with their teams at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World but will reportedly aid their teams remotely.

Like a number of players, Popovich views the league’s relaunch as a chance to shine a light on social injustices.

“Since the decision was made to do this, to start the season again under these circumstances with all the precautions, what a great opportunity to make race an upfront, most important activity that happens on a social level while we’re here,” Popovich said. “People will enjoy the games and the athleticism and the losses and the wins and the excitement, but the message that the league wants to send is one of equity and no injustice for anyone and making sure people have to think about it every day. Whether it’s a coach or player speaking up, it’s the momentum that we have to keep, and the league can be a great communicator for that.”

