“I actually didn’t go with a name on the back of my jersey,” James told reporters. “It’s no disrespect to the list that was handed out to all the players. I commend anyone that decides to put something on the back of their jersey. It’s just something that didn’t really seriously resonate with my mission, with my goal.”

To resume its season and impact its fan base in the middle of a social awakening, the NBA brainstormed multiple ideas. The league is set to have “Black Lives Matter” painted on the sidelines of its courts and will reportedly give players the option to add one of 29 different social justice messages to replace their surname on the back of their jerseys.

Wearing a hat with the words “I am more than an athlete” on it, James said he had no input on the latter concept.

“I would have loved to have a say-so on what would have went on the back of my jersey,” James said. “I had a couple things in mind but I wasn’t part of that process, which is okay. I’m absolutely okay with that … Everything that I do has a purpose, has a meaning so I don’t need to have something on the back of my jersey for people to understand my mission or know what I’m about and what I’m here to do.”

Another issue surrounding the NBA’s restart is the rise of novel coronavirus cases around the country, especially in Florida, which has hosted fanless events for WWE and MLS. Dozens of wrestling superstars have reportedly tested positive for the virus while two teams have already backed out of MLS’s tournament, which began Wednesday. MLS postponed Sunday morning’s match between D.C. United and Toronto FC about half an hour before it was set to start because one D.C. player tested positive and a Toronto player had an inconclusive test.

Multiple NBA players have already opted out of re-joining their teams because of the pandemic. Despite the risks associated with the virus and the nation’s current social unrest, James said he never considered sitting out the league’s return.

“It never crossed my mind that we did not need to play this beautiful game of basketball that brings so many people together, that brings happiness, that brings joy,” James said. “I’m happy to have a platform where not only people will gain joy for the way I play the game, by the way our team plays the game, but for also what I’m able to do off the floor as well."

For James, resuming play is not just an opportunity to win his fourth NBA championship, but a chance to continue his efforts fighting systemic racism.

“Being able to use my platform, use the NBA’s platform, to continue to talk about what’s going on,” James said. “Because I will not stop until I see real change for us as Black America, for African Americans, for people of color. And I also believe I can do both, though. I can bring happiness to a lot of homes with the way I play the game and the way the Lakers is gonna play the game and I will continue to push the envelope and continue to keep my foot on the gas on creating real change for us as people of color in America.”

