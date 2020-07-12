So that’s how this continued Sunday: without a full team or coaching staff, with full focus on what could be the weirdest season in history. A week earlier, Nationals closer Sean Doolittle pointed to significant issues with Major League Baseball’s coronavirus testing model. A day after Doolittle spoke, Washington was one of three clubs to cancel workouts because of a lag in test results. Confidence in the restart plan dwindled with each news report.

AD

AD

Now, after MLB vowed to tighten the turnaround on results, there are positive signs. The Nationals have been tested every other day since Doolittle’s comments, and that will continue moving forward. The first results, for tests administered to the Nationals on the morning of July 5, were still a bit slow to arrive, according to people with knowledge of the situation. But the Nationals received results within 48 hours of the tests administered Tuesday and Thursday.

MLB’s operations manual for 2020 promised results in approximately 24 hours from each test. Many players feel the most realistic expectation is a 24-to-48-hour window. That the process is working — or has at the very least improved — is helping the Nationals key on other adjustments. There are plenty to sift through.

“Being settled in, it’s tough to say right now, you know?” Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday. “Things are different, and there are still some guys who are concerned. But we’re doing the best we can.”

AD

AD

Training without Juan Soto, Victor Robles, Howie Kendrick, Wander Suero, Roenis Elías, Luis Garcia, Fernando Abad and Joan Adon has been a huge challenge on its own. Take the virus away, and there are baseball concerns here. Soto, Robles and Kendrick are all starting position players. Suero and Elías are penciled in to an extended bullpen. Abad, a veteran left-handed reliever, could make a case for a spot. Garcia, a 20-year-old shortstop, could help fill out the field during simulated action.

Soto, Robles, Suero, Garcia, Abad and Adon all flew on one of two MLB-chartered flights from the Dominican Republic to Miami on July 1. They have since been isolating after multiple players from those flights tested positive, including one of the Nationals. An MLB spokesman said Thursday that every player who didn’t test positive from those flights has been cleared to train by MLB protocols.

Washington, though, is continuing to assess the situation with its own medical staff and local health officials. Absent players have worked out with strength coaches over Zoom. And the amount of time until meaningful games begin keeps shrinking.

AD

AD

“We’re in a difficult situation — we really are — with these guys,” Martinez said Saturday of the missing players. “We’ve done everything we can.”

Meanwhile, the rest are unwinding long-held routines. Starter Patrick Corbin noted Sunday that he carries around a personal bag of balls to pitch with. Everyone has a personal bottle of shampoo, too. The goal is to limit two people touching the same item or surface and curb the possibility of a coronavirus outbreak.

Practical measures, such as wearing a mask inside, are easier to grasp. So are wiping down weight room equipment, eating at home and not high-fiving teammates. But some of the changes are a bit harder to get behind.

AD

“Um … I think it’s terrible,” first baseman Eric Thames said of training with the new protocols. “Not so much the practices, but just, like, the rules we have to follow. We can’t eat protein bars on the bench. We can’t celebrate with our teammates. Even on a groundball, usually you throw the ball around the infield, but you can’t have more than two guys touch a ball.

AD

“So rules like that are annoying,” Thames continued. “But you have to do it to keep everybody safe and be able to play in a few weeks.”

Starting by July 23 is the guiding goal. Players, coaches and staffers have a lot of agency there. Because MLB is not operating in a bubble like the NBA or hub cities like the NHL, it needs everyone to be safe and smart away from club facilities. Those in baseball are calling it an honor code. There are split sentiments on whether it can work.

AD

Then there are the things MLB can’t control. Testing results are at the top of that list. On Monday, when the Nationals canceled a day of workouts, several teams were waiting for data. Some clubs showed up the first Sunday of workouts to find no testers at their facilities. MLB later addressed the issues in a statement, saying there were “unforeseen” problems caused by the Fourth of July holiday. MLB added that its contracted Utah lab, the one processing every single sample, would not close for the rest of the season.

AD

That left many Nationals wondering how this weekend would go. They hoped to wake up Monday morning and have fresh test results on their phones. Hope is just one operative word around the ballpark this month.

Hope, caution and we’ll see what happens next.

AD